steve earle 4.jpg

Steve Earle and his band The Dukes played 27 songs during a performance at the Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange.

 Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

Playlist for Steve Earle & the Dukes' performance at the Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange:

Feel Alright

Some Day

Guitar Town

Hillbilly Highway

The Devil's Right Hand

Mystery Train (Part II)

The Galway Girl

Copperhead Road

Heaven Ain't Goin' Nowhere

Union, God & Country

Devil Put the Coal in the Ground

It's About Blood

If I Could See Your Face Again

Far Away in Another Town (Justin Townes Earle)

The Saint of Lost Causes (JTE)

Harlem River Blues (JTE)

Goodbye

You're the Best Lover That I Ever Had

I Thought You Should Know

So You Wanna be an Outlaw

Hard Core Troubadour

Taneytown

Fixin' to Die

Hey Joe

ENCORE

Nowhere Road

Baby Baby Baby (Baby)

Rag Mama Rag

Tags

More Entertainment

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos