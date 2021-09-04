featured Steve Earle & the Dukes Playlist By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com Sep 4, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Steve Earle and his band The Dukes played 27 songs during a performance at the Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange. Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Playlist for Steve Earle & the Dukes' performance at the Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange:Feel AlrightSome Day Guitar TownHillbilly HighwayThe Devil's Right HandMystery Train (Part II)The Galway GirlCopperhead RoadHeaven Ain't Goin' NowhereUnion, God & CountryDevil Put the Coal in the GroundIt's About BloodIf I Could See Your Face AgainFar Away in Another Town (Justin Townes Earle) The Saint of Lost Causes (JTE)Harlem River Blues (JTE)GoodbyeYou're the Best Lover That I Ever HadI Thought You Should KnowSo You Wanna be an OutlawHard Core TroubadourTaneytownFixin' to DieHey JoeENCORENowhere RoadBaby Baby Baby (Baby)Rag Mama Rag Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Steve Earle Playlist Road Zoology Show Worship Anatomy Mama Joe Duke Town More Entertainment Albany Herald Entertainment featured Steve Earle & the Dukes Playlist By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com 5 hrs ago 0 +11 Albany Herald Entertainment featuredpopular Steve Earle, Los Lobos thrill Sweetland Amphitheatre crowd By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com 5 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Luke Bryan scores 27th No. 1 song From staff reports 7 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Downtown Thomasville plans semi-annual sidewalk sale From staff report 7 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Dr. John Stephen Inman Jr. Sep 1, 2021 John Stephen Inman, Jr. was born October 13, 1921, on the Slap… Jack Glen Williford, Jr. Aug 30, 2021 Mr. Jack Glen Williford, Jr., 64, of Phenix City, AL and forme… » More Obituaries >> More Events Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Travel Georgia +73 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of a series exploring the beauty of Southwest Georgia. Click for more. +71 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald staff of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +70 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Terrell County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sasser and Dawson in Terrell County, Georgia with the staff of the Albany Herald. Click for more. +62 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald staff. Click for more. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News The beauty of nature General Assembly expected to take up state-level Earned Income Tax Credit Sarah Cook named CAES Alumni Association president Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' album cover is inspiring some ridiculous memes » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage GARAGE SALE @ GARAGE SALE @ 3814 Gateway in Doublegate, Sat. 7am-until.… Garage Multi-Family Sale Sat. 09/04, 8:30a-?, 611 Chippington Court, Albany, Everything Multi-Family Sale Sat. 09/04, 8:30a-?, 611 Chippington Co… Garage Yard Sale at 295 Flowing Well Road Leesburg. Sept. 4th Yard Sale at 295 Flowing Well Road Leesburg. Sept. 4th Sa… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesHurricane Ida forces Mississippi River to reverse flowCotton virus confirmed in 24 Georgia countiesSouthwest Georgia pioneer in women's health John Inman Jr. diesPhoebe's COVID numbers lower partially because of deathsCOVID death toll mounts at Phoebe facilities15-year-old succumbs to wounds; two teens charged with murderDr. John Stephen Inman Jr.Nurse in North Georgia walks out of hospital amid overwhelming COVID-19 unitLee County ninth-graders defeat Veterans 30-0Deerfield-Windsor graduate Frank Middleton pursues biomedical career through international scholarship Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Veterans Ninth-Grade FootballPHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland BrownsPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Southland FootballPHOTOS: Albany State University's inaugural Fall Fan FestPHOTOS: Dougherty County vs. Kendrick High School FootballPHOTOS: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast with direct hit3-ingredient recipes you can make right now10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 30Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash: Who made the cut?35% of people worked from home during the COVID-19—here’s what it means for real estate Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Miss Daisy said: How about the Reverend Warnock running over his wife's foot with a car? View more greybeige said: Thank You!! View more Millie said: I bet Nancy Pelosi was something before electricity. View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.