ALBANY ─ After the usual summer pause for more than a dozen art camps during the break time between school years, the full palette of programs for toddlers and students returns in September to the Albany Museum of Art.
“We had hundreds of campers ranging in age from toddlers to high schoolers all summer, but with the beginning of a new school year we are entering the new season of our programming for kids and students,” Annie Vanoteghem, the director of education and public programming for the AMA, said. “The 2022-23 season is going to start with a busy fall full of art-inspired fun and education that will continue through next May.”
The new season kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 with the resumption of the AMA’s monthly Toddler Takeover. Conducted on the first Tuesday of each month, the 30-minute program is geared toward the museum’s youngest visitors, ages 15 months through 5 years old, and their caregivers. Toddler Takeover is free for AMA members, and $5 for non-members.
“Each of the sessions is connected to a current exhibition and includes a gallery visit, story time, and a hands-on art project,” Vanoteghem said. “It also is sibling friendly, so brother and sister can come, too. Of course, parents and caregivers are welcome to spend as much time as they want in our children’s activity center before and after the program.”
Other dates for Toddler Takeover are Oct. 4, Nov. 1, Dec. 6, Jan. 3, Feb. 7, March 7, April 4 and May 2. Information on Toddler Takeover may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/toddler-takeover.
On Sept. 8, Homeschool Day will return at 11 a.m. The curriculum is aimed at students K-5th grade, but Vanoteghem said homeschool students of all ages may participate in the 90-minute program.
“Each Homeschool Day session incorporates a current art exhibition, which is used to explore one or more aspects of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) education,” she said. “Our students take a gallery tour, engage in an art-making project and more.”
While usually conducted on the second Thursday of the month during the school year, the October session will move up a week. “That Homeschool Day will be on Oct 6,” Vanoteghem said. Other dates this fall are Nov. 9, Dec. 8, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13 and May 11."
Teenagers will be able to create art monthly at the museum at no cost when Student Art Studio Saturdays returns 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 10. During that four-hour period on the second Saturday of each month, the AMA provides all needed art materials and light snacks in the museum’s classroom, where teens can get together and make art.
“This program, which started last February, was the brainchild of our Teen Art Board,” Vanoteghem said. “It is a program for teens that is designed by teens. With the effects of the pandemic, our Teen Art Board members felt that their peers needed a safe place where they could express themselves and spend time with other teens who have similar experiences. Generous sponsorship by the Morehouse School of Medicine enables us to provide this free, valuable outlet to teens.”
Other upcoming dates for SASS sessions are Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12, Dec. 10, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 11, April 8 and May 13. Information may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/student-art-studio.
A monthly program that launched in January has proven to be so popular that it has been split over two age groups when it resumes in September. The AMA’s After School Art Club will meet 4-6 p.m. on Mondays for middle and high school students, and 3:30-5 p.m. on Tuesdays for elementary school students.
“In both clubs, the courses will begin with a focus on building fundamental drawing skills,” Vanoteghem said. “Our students will be taught basic techniques, such as shading, controlling tones, composition and drawing methods. Then, they will learn how to recreate an image on paper using pencils, charcoal, chalk pastels, and oil pastels.”
The upcoming Monday club meetings for the older students will be on Sept. 26, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, Jan. 30, Feb. 27, March 27, April 24 and May 22.
The Tuesday club meetings for the younger students will be on Sept. 27, Oct. 18, Nov. 29, Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25 and May 23.
“The clubs normally meet on the last Monday and Tuesday of the month, but will each move up a week in October and May. They will not meet in December,” Vanoteghem said.
Each session is $15, or $120 when signing up for all eight classes. AMA members get a 20% discount, and any family with more than one student attending the same class gets a 10% discount.
“We are looking forward to a tremendous school year full of art-inspired programming and activities that incorporate our exciting exhibitions,” Vanoteghem said. “This programming enhances critical-thinking skills and expands perspectives, complementing the work schools do to prepare tomorrow’s leaders. We’re looking forward to a successful school year packed with art, education, and fun.”
