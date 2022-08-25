ama.jpg

A full palette of programs for toddlers and students returns in September to the Albany Museum of Art.

 Special Photo: AMA

ALBANY ─ After the usual summer pause for more than a dozen art camps during the break time between school years, the full palette of programs for toddlers and students returns in September to the Albany Museum of Art.

“We had hundreds of campers ranging in age from toddlers to high schoolers all summer, but with the beginning of a new school year we are entering the new season of our programming for kids and students,” Annie Vanoteghem, the director of education and public programming for the AMA, said. “The 2022-23 season is going to start with a busy fall full of art-inspired fun and education that will continue through next May.”

