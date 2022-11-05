TIFTON — From the mule-powered sugar cane mill to the smell of syrup cooking, visitors will become immersed in the days of old in south Georgia on Nov. 19 at the annual cane-grinding and syrup-making event at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
For many Southerners, cane grinding and syrup-cooking are family traditions that have been passed down through generations. The museum’s Historic Village is one of the few places where visitors can step back in time to see a mule-powered mill grinding sugar cane.
The sweet juice pouring from the cane mill is transferred to the syrup shed, where it is cooked down in a cast iron kettle to make cane syrup. Costumed interpreters will explain the cane grinding process and the intricacies of producing a delicious bottle of cane syrup.
Educational programs for guests will take place throughout the village during the day, including doll-making, blacksmithing demonstrations, grapevine wreath making, open-hearth cooking and more.
Guests also can enjoy mule-plowing and mule-powered cane-grinding demonstrations. The steam-powered cotton gin also will be running. The Vulcan Steam train ride is always a highlight of the day for museum guests.
The museum will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 19. Admission to the museum on Saturdays is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (age 55 and over), $6 for children 5-16 years of age, and free for children age 4 and under.
For more information on cane-grinding and other upcoming events, interested persons can contact the museum at (229) 391-5205 or visit the museum’s website at www.gma.abac.edu]www.gma.abac.edu.