TIFTON — The sounds of violin, cello and piano will ring out through the historic rafters of Howard Auditorium on Nov. 11 when TAKE3 storm the stage at 7 p.m. in the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Rock star charisma meets the refinement of a rigorous classical music background when the three dynamic musicians in TAKE3 splash the audience with a sound wave that is sure to generate a collective gasp of delight.
Every TAKE3 performance includes signature arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and traditional favorites. Members of the group have toured worldwide with artists such as Yanni, the famed Greek composer and pianist.
Every individual in Howard Auditorium will have an opportunity to feel the love and passion for music and storytelling that, reviewers say, TAKE3 infuse in every performance. They can expect the unexpected when the three musicians perform at ABAC.
ABAC Presents! is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency — the National Endowment for the Arts.
Southwell is the series sponsor, and J.C. and Jo Bell are the season sponsor. Unique event sponsors include Julie Hunt/Captain D’s and Mary Glynn Hendricks. The preferred sponsor is South Georgia Banking Company.
Community partner sponsors are Ann Herzog, Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Dr. and Mrs. Larry Newton, McDonald’s/Tifton Housing Authority and Prince Automotive. The exclusive hotel sponsor is the Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton.
Season tickets for the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series are $80 and can be purchased at arts.abac.edu. or by calling the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 391-4895. Tickets at the door for TAKE3 will be available at a cost of $10 for students and $20 for adults. ABAC students will be admitted free with their ID cards.
