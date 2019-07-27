I have my opinions about politics, but I usually keep those to myself because one thing I know for sure is no matter how many facts you have to back up your ideas, you can’t change the political views of most people.
Albert Einstein said, “Any fool can know. The point is to understand.” And most people are content with just “knowing” and being led by, in many cases, a person who is not qualified to make decisions for the masses.
I like my politicians like I like my songwriters ... full of practical life experience, with a healthy dose of common sense and the guts to say what needs to be heard.
The problem is that people who would make the best leaders aren’t interested in joining the circus that is American politics. On top of that, it takes millions of dollars, celebrity connections, and really good teeth and hair and my perfect candidate maybe has good-ish teeth and hair but none of the other must-haves.
I know I’ll never have my dream president, who wears jeans and Georgia boots and his State of the Union speech includes the phrases, “We ain’t buyin’ no more $400 hammers” and “Term limits,” so this political season I will just enjoy the memes and social media arguments and I’ll be interested to see what songs each of the candidates chooses to represent him or her as they make an effort to connect with us common folk.
Politics and music have been bedfellows for as long as the two have been around. Marketing gurus know the power of just the right song to stir emotions and give a would-be voter a sense of connection to the political hopeful. Sometimes the artists are on board with their music being used to rally voters, other times ... not so much.
“Don’t Stop,” by Fleetwood Mac was the soundtrack to Bill Clinton’s successful campaign for president in 1992. The band reunited to play his inaugural ball the following year.
George W. Bush chose Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” as his 2000 campaign theme, with Petty eventually threatening to sue Bush to stop his use of the song.
The Dropkick Murphys publicly asked Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker to stop using their song “Shipping Off To Boston” in his campaign.
“High Hopes,” by Frank Sinatra was the official theme song of John F. Kennedy’s 1960 campaign.
And, Pharrell filed a cease-and-desist demanding Donald Trump no longer use his song “Happy” as part of his campaign.
Other musicians have been unwitting players in the political world. Then there are the artists who record politically-fueled songs that light a fire in everyone who hears them and speak louder than any politicians rambling.
♦ Bob Dylan: “The Times They Are a Changing,” “The Death Of Emmett Till,” “Hurricane,” “The Lonesome Death Of Hattie Carroll,” just to name a few;
♦ Bob Marley: “Get Up Stand Up;”
♦ Edwin Star: “War;”
♦ Pink: “Dear Mr. President;”
♦ Childish Gambino: “This Is America;”
♦ Buffalo Springfield: “For What It’s Worth;”
♦ Marvin Gaye: “What’s Going On;”
♦ Barry McGuire: “Eve Of Destruction;”
♦ CCR: “Fortunate Son;”
♦ Rage Against The Machine: “Sleep Now In The Fire,” “Killing In The Name Of;”
♦ Nina Simone: “Mississippi Goddam;” and
♦ Public Enemy: “Fight the Power.”
If I have a choice of listening to a thoughtful lyric written by a person who (as Einstein said) “understands” what’s going on in the world or watching a politician take the silver spoon out of his mouth long enough for his posturing as the hero of the working class, I’ll turn up the music every time.
That being said, apathy isn’t the answer to our problems either. Read what you can about who is running, try to pick what in many cases is the lesser of two evils and cast your vote. And while we wait to see who are our choices for local, state and national elections, keep your fingers crossed ... Willie Nelson for President!