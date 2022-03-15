ATLANTA — The Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Wheels of Soul tour is returning this year after a two-year hiatus. Wheels of Soul 2022, now in its sixth year, welcomes Los Lobos, as well as TTB’s own talented keyboardist Gabe Dixon and his trio, to the amphitheater run.
Wheels of Soul Tour returns to the Fox Theatre for two nights, July 15 and 16. Tickets for the Atlanta shows are on sale now at foxtheatre.org or by calling (855) 285-8499. Marquee Club access is available for purchase on top of concert tickets by visiting the event page on foxtheatre.org.
Led by the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and vocalist/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, the 12-member roots-rock powerhouse is acclaimed by critics and fans alike for their commitment to bringing the highest level of musicianship to the stage. Tedeschi Trucks Band has meticulously curated their flagship multi-band summer tour with the same focus of putting together not just a spectacular triple bill, but a true musical collaboration among the three bands. Wheels of Soul is a tradition of “nonstop excellence, virtuosity and musical community on all fronts,” (Chicago Blues Guide), “nothing short of exhilarating,” (Salon), and “the best musical hang of the season,” (Oakland Press).
Wheels of Soul’s decorated history includes TTB sharing the stage with guests such as Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, The Wood Brothers, Drive-By Truckers, Blackberry Smoke and the Marcus King Band. This year’s tour once again embraces the deep comradery of TTB’s extended musical family. 2022 will feature longtime TTB friends and collaborators, Los Lobos, who also joined 2016’s Wheels of Soul tour.
“We’re all really fired up for this summer,” Derek Trucks said. “It was nice to do something different last year with the Fireside shows, but it feels great to move forward with Wheels of Soul in full force. We definitely missed being out with the whole band, family and friends.
“We’ll have some new tunes in the mix, and we’re very excited to have Los Lobos back with us in addition to finally having Gabe’s own band touring with us. People are going to enjoy some outstanding music for sure.”
In addition to guest sit-ins, fans can expect TTB to dig deep into their eclectic repertoire of songs with some new tunes in the mix — including the debut of original songs from the band’s upcoming fifth studio album, slated for release later this year.
Revered rockers from east Los Angeles, Los Lobos, have made an indelible mark on music history by exploring an enormous diversity of styles — rock-and-roll and R&B, surf music and soul, traditional Mexicana, punk rock and country — and building a boldly unpredictable sound all their own. Nearly 50 years into their legendary career, the hard-working band — David Hidalgo, Louie Perez, Cesar Rosas, Conrad Lozano and Steve Berlin — have sold millions of records, won multiple Grammy Awards and remained creatively vital. On their 2021 Grammy-nominated album “Native Sons,” they pay tribute to the melting-pot of their homeland with a collection of cover songs celebrating L.A.’s musical heritage.
Nashville-bred singer-songwriter and keyboardist Gabe Dixon has been penning honest and heartfelt songs to a growing fan base since he first emerged in 1999. Prior to joining Tedeschi Trucks Band in 2019, he released a string of acclaimed albums and many of his songs have been featured in films including “The Proposal” and TV shows such as “Nashville,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Parks & Recreation.” Dixon is also known for touring and performing with Paul McCartney, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Supertramp, Loggins & Messina, and O.A.R. His 2021 solo album, “Lay It On Me,” is his most upbeat, inspirational collection to date.
For up-to-date information regarding the Fox Theatre’s health and safety protocols, visit foxtheatre.org/events/covid-19-updates. All ticket holders will be notified of health and safety requirements prior to event date.
