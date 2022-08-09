t'ville film.jpg

Actor Josh Duhamel, left, is one of many stars who have come to Thomasville to shoot scenes for independent films.

 Special Photo

THOMASVILLE — Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films. Thomasville officials say they would like to continue that growth.

Filmmaking has the opportunity to use many community resources such as local schools, banks and neighborhood homes, even businesses, warehouses and plantations. To make the film production process as smooth as possible, the city of Thomasville has created a film page on its Visit Thomasville website. On the site, filmmakers and citizens can find the film permit application, media production ordinance, and other resources, such as how to list your property as a potential film location or how to become an extra in upcoming projects.

