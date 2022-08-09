THOMASVILLE — Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films. Thomasville officials say they would like to continue that growth.
Filmmaking has the opportunity to use many community resources such as local schools, banks and neighborhood homes, even businesses, warehouses and plantations. To make the film production process as smooth as possible, the city of Thomasville has created a film page on its Visit Thomasville website. On the site, filmmakers and citizens can find the film permit application, media production ordinance, and other resources, such as how to list your property as a potential film location or how to become an extra in upcoming projects.
“We have seen a huge increase in local spending and hotel stays during the movie production period, often these film crews are staying in Thomasville for several weeks at a time,” Bonnie Hayes, the city’s director of tourism development, said. “Our reach is expanding, so we want to make sure Thomasville looks at filmmaking as a viable opportunity for economic development.”
The Department for Economic Development in the state of Georgia has an attractive incentive for film and television production, posturing the state to become a hub for filmmaking. Projects filmed in Georgia receive a 20% base transferable tax credit and an extra 10% Georgia Entertainment Promotion tax credit if marketing promotion has been met. Marketing promotion may include embedding the Georgia logo in a film’s credits.
“The city of Thomasville wants to make sure the safety and concerns of our businesses and residents are always met,” Hayes said. “Our offices are working to create the best practices for the film industry to follow while here and ways to communicate with our residents to keep them safe and informed. We are building this from the ground up, and we’re always open to ideas and suggestions.”
By logging on to www.thomasvillega.com and clicking on the film menu, interested persons will find all the resources and information on why they should pick Thomasville as their next movie destination or how to become a part of the production process.
For additional information, contact Hayes at (229) 227-3365.
