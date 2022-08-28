thompson band.jpg

A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast, Will Thompson and his eponymous band will perform at Thomasville's First Friday Sip and Shop Friday.

 Special Photo: City of Thomasville

THOMASVILLE -- The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band.

A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast, Will Thompson has been writing and recording music most of his life. Known for his mix of rock, country and funk, he’ll hit The Ritz Amphitheater stage with his band to perform a free outdoor concert from 8-10 p.m.

