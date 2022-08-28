THOMASVILLE -- The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band.
A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast, Will Thompson has been writing and recording music most of his life. Known for his mix of rock, country and funk, he’ll hit The Ritz Amphitheater stage with his band to perform a free outdoor concert from 8-10 p.m.
Beginning at 6 p.m, adults 21 years of age and older can pick up a free armband from participating businesses to sip, shop and stroll throughout downtown Thomasville. Food trucks also will be set up at The Ritz Amphitheater, and many shops and restaurants will have extended hours.
“With our shops and restaurants being open later during our First Friday events, guests have extra time to explore, and businesses have opportunities to make new customers,” Madison Eaton, the tourism and events manager for the city of Thomasville, said. “We always enjoy supporting our local businesses, showing off our beautiful city to our guests, and creating events suitable for the entire family.”
For more information, visit www.thomasvillega.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.
