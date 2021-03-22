ALBANY -- "One" is the loneliest number for Grammy-nominated classic rockers Three Dog Night, so the band is going for "two" at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.
Spectra Entertainment announced Monday that Three Dog Night, performers of such classic hits as "Joy to the World," "Liar," "Black and White," "Celebrate" and "Shambala" have scheduled a return engagement at the Albany Municipal Auditorium. The band thrilled a sold-out audience in its previous performance at the venue in January of 2019.
The performance is scheduled for Oct. 15, and tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Doors open for the 7:30 p.m. performance an hour before showtime.
One of the most successful bands in rock and roll history, Three Dog Night are celebrating nearly five decades of making music and claim some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969-1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, sold more records or concert tickets than the band. Three Dog Night hits wind through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures.
The members of Three Dog Night are not content, however, to rest on their legacy alone. Always working to expand its audience, the band has embraced and been embraced by 21st-century music technology. New and existing fans buy Three Dog Night music on iTunes as well as at record stores. Releases from this decade alone have sold well more than a million copies.
For more information on Three Dog Night, visit www.threedognight.com and follow their Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/threedognight.
Spectra’s Venue Management division is the industry leader across a full range of services that impact the bottom-line success of public assembly venues, including marketing and sales, corporate partnerships, event booking, ticket services and box office management, customer service, operations and engineering, finance and administration. The company manages the three-venue Flint Entertainment Complex in Albany.
The Albany Municipal Auditorium is a multi-purpose, 965 seat, classic style auditorium located in the heart of downtown Albany. It includes an orchestra level, as well as first and second balconies and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior.
