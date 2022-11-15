blippi.PNG

Worldwide sensation Blippi will return to the Albany Civic Center on April 11.

 Special Illustration

ALBANY – Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment jointly announced Tuesday that a new live show, "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour," will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Albany on April 11.

Tickets for "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour" go on sale to the public Friday with presale tickets beginning on Tuesday. For tickets and additional information, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Tags

More Entertainment