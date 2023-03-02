...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 10 PM
EST /9 PM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ to 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
The annual Tifton Rhythm & Ribs BBQ Festival will be held at Fulwood Park on Friday and Saturday.
The Page Brothers Band from Adel — featuring Travis, left, and Dakota Page — will headline Friday’s entertainment at the annual Rhythm and Ribs Festival in Tifton. Saturday’s day of music will be headlined by drivin’ ‘n’ cryin’.
TIFTON -- Tyron Spearman has been part of Tifton's fun -- and fund -- raising Rhythm and Ribs Barbecue Festival gathering at Tifton's Fulwood Park since the rib cook-off/entertainment event/tribal gathering's inception.
And while such duty might prove old-hat for many, for Spearman Tifton's signature event is a source of deep pride. You could hear that pride in Spearman's voice Thursday as he declared during a phone interview, "We're sold out."
And while entrance to the two-day event is free, and there is room for throngs of people in the landmark park, it's the other elements of the gathering that had Spearman in a boastful mood on the eve of Rhythm and Ribs.
"Everything is sold out," he said. "All the vendor spaces -- we've got more than 100 -- all the teams (for the professional and backyard barbecue competition), everything. We've got no more space ... except for people looking to have a good time."
With the Page Brothers Band headlining the opening night of entertainment Friday and veteran Southern Rockers drivin 'n' cryin' capping the second evening of music, there will be no shortage of musical pleasure for fans. But the entertainment is merely the icing on the cake at Rhythm and Ribs.
Professional and backyard barbecue-cooking teams will set up and get things started Friday evening, while vendors scattered throughout the park will have any kind of wares or goodies available for those interested in arts and crafts and "fair food." The grillmasters will be vying for cash prizes -- and bragging rights -- while scenesters will find plenty to take in, from KidZone contraptions like bounce houses and slides, a mechanical bull, a rock climbing wall and a bungee trampoline, to the music of the Lloyd Carter Band (6-7:30 p.m.) and the Page Brothers (8-10 a.m.)
Saturday's full day of musical entertainment kicks off with the Blue Holler Band at 10 a.m., Naturally Southern at 12:15 p.m., Travis Pratt at 2:30 p.m., Sweet Tea Trio at 5:45 p.m., and superstars drivin' 'n' cryin' closing things out with a show that starts at 8 p.m. and shuts Rhythm and Ribs down at 10.
In between musical sets, at 4 p.m. Saturday, awards will be presented to the winners in the barbecue cookoff. A new People's Choice award has been added to this year's event.
"This is exactly what we were expecting when we started this," Spearman said. "Things have just been building and building, and it looks like this year is going to be huge."