TIFTON -- Tyron Spearman has been part of Tifton's fun -- and fund -- raising Rhythm and Ribs Barbecue Festival gathering at Tifton's Fulwood Park since the rib cook-off/entertainment event/tribal gathering's inception.

And while such duty might prove old-hat for many, for Spearman Tifton's signature event is a source of deep pride. You could hear that pride in Spearman's voice Thursday as he declared during a phone interview, "We're sold out."

