EDITOR’S NOTE: Second in a five-part series about Albany rock and roll guitarist Phil Facchini, who in his career has brushed up against, been a part of and suffered the harsh realities of the rock and roll lifestyle.
ALBANY — For those who are granted an extraordinary gift — be it artistic, mechanical, intellectual, athletic — there is a moment of clarity, an exact point in time when the gift becomes one with the recipient.
Phil Facchini knew at a young age, knew as young as 3 that music was his siren song. Even as he embraced it, though, felt it sing to his body as nothing ever had before nor would again, young Phil didn’t quite understand the magnitude of this thing that gripped him.
He figured it out, though, when he was 8 years old and his mom allowed him to attend a concert with some of the “hippie babysitters” who helped look after him while he was growing up in Royal Oak, a suburb of Detroit.
“My mom was a single mom, and she needed help looking after me while she worked for what I later understood was our survival,” Facchini said as he looked back over the pathway that took him from Detroit and an early friendship with Rob Ritchie — a fellow Detroit Rock City native who would grow up to great acclaim as Kid Rock — to a decadeslong rock and roll life that has taken him, literally and figuratively to hell and back.
“We had live-in babysitters who were, well, hippies who would sit around and smoke grass — that’s what they called it then, not pot or weed — but they always took good care of me. They asked mom if they could take me to a pop/rock concert at one of the downtown theaters. My mom said yes, and I can remember being thrilled.”
The hippies, who, Facchini said, “taught me all about love and peace,” took young Phil up into the balcony of the Detroit theater to watch the all-day show. They got high; he was mesmerized by what was going on on the stage below.
“One of the guys pointed down at the stage and said, ‘Hey, Phil, what do you think of that?’” Facchini said, his voice growing animated with the memory. “I watched what was going on — a guy playing piano and a band playing around him — and I couldn’t take my eyes away. I told the guy, ‘That’s what I’m gonna do with my life.’”
The musician could have been anyone, so enraptured was 8-year-old Phil, but he wasn’t just anyone. It was actually Elton John, who had just started to break big in the U.S.
“I didn’t just want to play music, music was who I was, it was a real part of me,” Facchini said. “I remember when I came to Albany and was in middle school and in high school, and the counselors would talk to me about my future, about my career. I told them all the same thing: ‘I’m going to be a rock star, play music for a living.’
“Some of them would tell me how far-fetched that was, but that didn’t discourage me at all. I started playing live gigs when I was 10, and I knew there was nothing else in life that I’d ever want to do. I could have trained and gotten jobs making $100,000 a year or more and it still would have just been something I did. Do you understand that? Music was like a constant itch that I had to scratch.”
Phil’s mother, who when she “had to get out of the house and away from her parents, my grandparents” would put Phil in the car and ride around with the radio blasting, was an early influence. And his grandmother, who had and played a Hamond B-2 organ, helped encourage rather than stifle her grandson’s budding interest in music.
“I was not allowed to play grandma’s organ ... so, of course I played it every time she was not in the room,” Facchini said. “I remember sitting down and figuring out the Coke jingle that was popular at the time and playing it. My grandma heard me and came into the room, and I thought I was in trouble. But she was just amazed that I’d figured out the jingle.
“Playing that jingle led to me getting my first guitar and it went from there.”
By the time Facchini and his mom moved to Albany with her parents when her dad was assigned to a military base in the southwest Georgia city, he had already become an accomplished musician. Fate paired him with the Hebler brothers — Dave and Nathan — also Michigan expatriates who had a love for rock and roll.
When Facchini and the Heblers started playing music together, Facchini’s mom told one of the customers she’d sold a car to at the local Dodge dealership about them. That customer — Curtis Gordon — got his son, Robbie, to invite the young musicians to “take lessons” at $5 an hour at his Sound G Studio. When Robbie Gordon heard what these 9- and 10-year-olds could do, he immediately offered to manage them.
“Robbie freaked out,” Facchini said. “He was a good guy, but we were young and full of all these dreams of rock stardom, so we said no to his offer. We figured he just wanted our money. I always wonder what might have happened if we’d let him manage us.”
Facchini and the Heblers, who formed the Black Fire Band and started playing gigs when they were 10 and 11, became something more than a curiosity when word got out about their talent. Musicians in area bands like Messendger (an Albany band that won the first MTV “Hedbangers Ball” competition) took the young band members under their wing.
“Brad Sayre from Messendger and other members of the band — Allen Poole and John Buchan — they kind of fell in love with us and what we were doing,” Facchini said. “I remember sitting down to watch Brad play, and he was doing those double runs, Eddie Van Halen-style, and I’d watch him play and could, after a little practice, do it, too. He couldn’t believe it, but he didn’t know I had a photographic memory. I could watch someone play and remember the movements. I learned to play a lot of songs watching Stanley Clarke on the ‘Tonight Show.’
“But looking back on my relationship with Brad, I can’t get it out of my mind that sometimes you don’t realize how you become a mentor to other musicians when you show them the kind of attention Brad did me.”
Facchini and the Heblers kept playing together for the better part of a decade, learning a little more with each show, and by the time Facchini reached age 20, he said he felt he was ready to make a break from the southwest Georgia circuit. He was introduced to former Eli singer Dale “Cookie” Cook, who listened to him play, liked what he heard, brought in some musicians he knew, and took the young guitar whiz on the road for a six-month tour.
“We went quickly from making $300 to $400 a night to playing bigger rooms and making $3,000 to $4,500 a night,” Facchini said of his first nibble at the big time. “Cookie had drawn up a very favorable contract for himself and made a fortune on that tour, but I didn’t mind. He put us out there, and I’ve never stopped since. To me, I’d been given a gift, and I’ve always seen myself as the guardian angel of that gift.”
NEXT: Guitar for hire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.