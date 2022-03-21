ALBANY – Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for Travis Tritt's June 23 performance at the Albany Civic Center.
The CMA and Grammy Award-winning country artist will bring his "Set in Stone" tour, which will include Tritt’s full band, to the Albany venue. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear some of the performer’s biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive,” "Here's a Quarter" and “Best of Intentions.” In addition to his beloved hits, the Georgia native also will perform favorites off his new album, "Set In Stone," his first studio album in more than a decade.
Reserved seat tickets are $79, $59 and $49 and go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com and the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office. This show is produced by Six String Southern Productions.
From helping reunite the legendary Eagles to being mentored by such icons as Waylon Jennings, Kenny Rogers and Charlie Daniels, to becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry, music has opened many doors that the talented Georgia native has boldly walked through and left his own indelible mark. With the release of "Set in Stone," Tritt embarks on the next chapter of his stellar career armed with the distinctive voice, insightful songwriting, guitar prowess, and outlaw edge that have served him well for more than three decades.
Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast. His 1990 debut "Country Club" and its succession of hits put him in the vanguard of the genre's early '90s boom, dubbing him as one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s.
Opening support for this show will be War Hippies, a brand new country duo comprising USMC and U.S. Army combat veterans Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis. Forming in 2022, each has enjoyed a successful career of his own. Reis is a world-renowned violinist who has spent years on the road with various artists playing violin/fiddle, piano/keys, guitars and contributing vocals. His achievements include 26 Billboard Top 10s and four songs on the Billboard 200 chart. The War Hippies have since toured North America and opened for some of their biggest influences, including the Charlie Daniels Band, Dwight Yoakam, Lee Roy Parnell and the Marshall Tucker Band, just to name a few.
War Hippies have become known for their stellar live performance, including tight harmonies and a wide range of song selections.
The largest indoor municipal destination south of Atlanta, the Albany Civic Center is a uniquely designed multipurpose convention, entertainment, trade show and meeting facility with the ability to seat more than 10,000 patrons. It is one of three venues in the Flint River Entertainment Complex.
