ATLANTA — Music fan pleasers Rival Entertainment brought Candler Park Music Festival roaring back to life with an early fall date in 2021. This year the two-day festival will be reclaiming its late-spring dates and inviting fans back to Candler Park for music, food, and art on June 3-4.
The 14th edition of this neighborhood favorite festival will showcase The Disco Biscuits; Grace Potter; Trouble No More — celebrating the legacy of the Allman Brothers Band and featuring Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Daniel Donato, Dylan Niederauer, Jack Ryan, Peter Levin and Roosevelt Collier; Yonder Mountain String Band; Twiddle; Andy Frasco & The U.N.; Cha Wa; CBDB; The Orange Constant, and Webster. Accompanying the live performances will be a hand-picked selection of some of the city’s best food trucks and vendors and an artist market showcasing a wide range of makers.
Candler Park Music Festival also announced that Scofflaw Brewing Co will return as a presenting sponsor and will be featured throughout the grounds. The West Atlanta-based purveyors of tasty beverages will be the official beverage provider for those 21 and older. In addition to the brews from Scofflaw Brewing Co., their hard seltzers, Flippin Bird Spirits, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails, and All Nations Spirits will be on hand for purchase. Fontis Mountain Spring Water will be available onsite, as well.
Early bird general admission weekend passes with complimentary bicycle valet, festival entry, and access to beverage and food concessions, artist market, sponsor activations, and live performances are on sale now for $40, before fees. Early bird VIP weekend passes include everything that the general admission pass has, plus: VIP security check and entry, daily welcome drink (available the first three hours), exclusive VIP area with stage front access, Rival Skydeck access — 30 feet above the festival for optimum viewing, private VIP cash bar, and VIP restroom trailer area, are on sale for $110, before fees. All ticket types are available online at www.CandlerParkMusicFestival.com.
Candler Park Music Festival is an all-ages event.
Candler Park Music Festival benefits city of Atlanta Parks, Atlanta ContactPoint, and Candler Park neighborhood 501(c)(3) organizations. Visit www.CandlerParkMusicFestival.com for the most up-to-date information. Stay connected on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CandlerParkFestival, on Instagram at @CandlerParkMusicFestival, and on Twitter at @CandlerParkFest.
Rival Entertainment has produced concerts and festivals in Atlanta since 2004 and presents many of Atlanta’s most acclaimed special live events, including Georgia State Stadium’s Inaugural concert featuring Foo Fighters, ONE Musicfest at Central Park & Centennial Olympic Park, the infamous three-day Outkast ATLast reunion, and Prince’s last live concert performance. Rival Entertainment is based in Midtown Atlanta and manages the historic Center Stage Theater The Loft & Vinyl. For more information, go to www.rivalentertainment.com, and follow Rival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
