TIFTON — All the gigantic hits of the Eagles will be live on stage at the historic Tift Theater in downtown Tifton on March 10 when the 7 Bridges Band presents The Ultimate Eagles Tribute in the ABAC at the Tift series sponsored by Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
With 13 years of touring on the road, the 7 Bridges Band brings to the audience a faithful recreation of the Eagles’ concert experience from the band’s most prolific period of top-of-the-chart hits.
The 7:30 p.m. concert promises to showcase a perfect blend of songs to capture the attention of all levels of Eagles’ devotees. The night will feature one smash song after another as the 7 Bridges Band combines musicianship, vocal precision, and a stage presence that has earned nationwide acclaim for the group.
This ABAC at the Tift event is sponsored by Julie Hunt/Captain D’s. The Arts and Culture Series sponsors are JC and Jo Bell.
Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased online at arts.abac.edu or by calling the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 391-4895. Tickets also will be available at the door on the night of the concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The ABAC at the Tift series presents original artists and tribute bands representing some of the greatest performers of rock and roll, soul, and rhythm and blues. Previous concerts have included Travis LeDoyt in an Elvis tribute and the Atlantic City Boys.
The previously scheduled final concert in the series, Rumours in The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, has been cancelled by the performers.
