...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis President Doug Lorber hands out awards to winners in the 2023 Student Art Contest at the Albany Museum of Art.
Photo Courtesy of Annie Vanoteghem, Albany Museum of Art
ALBANY — Westover High School student Dayla Lewis’ “Covered Beauty” was named Best in Show at the Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club’s Student Art Contest as awards were presented recently for the 2023 competition during a reception held at the Albany Museum of Art. This is the annual event’s 42nd year.
Winning entries from art students in grades 6-12 from public and private schools in Dougherty and Lee counties were on display during the reception. The high school art will continue on exhibit Mondays-Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albany State University East campus’ Joseph W. Holley Fine Arts Center until March 30.
Middle school art winners will be displayed at the Albany Arts Council building at 215 North Jackson St., Mondays-Thursdays from noon-4 p.m. until March 30.
Elementary art was not judged but will be on display at the Albany Museum of Art on Meadowlark Drive until March 30. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Judging this year’s entries were retired art instructors Jamye Ivey and Brian Cole.
Winners at each grade level announced at the reception were:
Best of Show (chosen from all entries): First place, Dayla Lewis, Westover High School, “Covered Beauty;” second place, Charlyn Fox, Westover, “Basquiat Tribute;” Acillia Roberts, Dougherty High School, “Granny’s Kitchen.”
Sixth Grade: First place, Keaton Short, Deerfield-Windsor School, “Sunset on the Water;” second place, Eleyna Wright, Lee Middle West, untitled; third place, Mallory Harris, “Stringscape,” Deerfield-Windsor; honorable mention, Abigaile Teasley, Robert Cross Middle School.
Seventh Grade: First place, Parker Musgrove, Lee County West, “Giraffe;” second place, Katherine Fricks, Deerfield-Windsor, “Geometric Portrait;” third place, Te’Yunda Jackson, Radium Middle School, “Strange Man;” honorable mention, Mikia Williams, Robert Cross Middle School, “Social Anxiety.”
Eighth Grade: First place, Ja’niyah Andrews, Radium Middle School, “Trying to Breathe;” second place, Harper Jones, Deerfield-Windsor, “Collage;” third place, Harper Jones, Deerfield-Windsor, “Raspberry Hills;” honorable mentions, Ja’niyah Andrews, Radium Middle School, “Death Becomes Her;” Lydia Perry, Robert Cross Middle School, “Sisters.”
Ninth Grade: First place, Rhyan Esteves, Westover, “The It Girl;” second place, Destinee Roberts, Dougherty, “For You;” third place, Malia Jones, “A Long Walk on the Water;” honorable mention, Destinee Roberts, Dougherty, “Okoth’s Sorrow.”
Tenth Grade: First place, Dantashia Thomas, Dougherty, “It’s All a Blur;” second place, Dantashia Thomas, Dougherty, “Mystique;” third place, Julianni Marcus, Dougherty, “‘90s Hotline;” honorable mention, Adrienne Rogers, Westover, “My Pain.”
Eleventh Grade: First place, Madeline Vasques, Dougherty, “The Agony;” second place, Laken Darley, Lee County High School, “Person: Potential Fear;” third place, Laken Darley, Lee County, “Do the RAWR;” honorable mention, Madeline Vasquez, Dougherty, “Sorrowful Lies.”
Twelfth Grade: First place, Alyssa Reid, Westover, “Boots;” second place, Makhya Powell, Westover, “Kneel With a Purpose;” third place, Nathan Le, Westover, “Street Fight;” honorable mentions, Jabari Everette, Dougherty, “Meeting of Minds;” Grace Mallow, Deerfield-Windsor, “Eight Calming Knots.”
Deerfield-Windsor Middle School and Westover High School were honored as this year’s “Schools of Distinction”.
First-place entries will go on to compete in the Georgia Kiwanis District’s art competition slated for April 22 in Gainesville.