VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park here has announced a major construction project for 2023 featuring all-new experiences, including an adventurous family ride, immersive animal encounters, a playful water attraction, a fun and unique food location, engaging play zones and other new ways to create memories at the south Georgia theme park.

The new Oasis Outpost covers a nearly 3-acre section of the park and offers relaxation as well as exploration.

