High school and college writers who placed in the Albany Museum of Art’s eighth annual “A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words” essay competition are, from left, Westover High School student Jaria Ware, Dougherty High School student Dontrell Marton, Albany State University student Jamara Hall Shipp, ASU student Jeaunice Tribue Burnette, and Georgia Southwestern State University Student Maggie Cox.
ALBANY — Eight high school and college students were recognized for their winning essays in the eighth annual “A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words” competition at the Albany Museum of Art.
Clara Lee, a Georgia Southwestern State University student, won the $250 first-place award in the College Division for her essay “Changing for the Better.” Taking top honor in the High School Division was Westover High School student Jaria Ware for her essay “Ethiopia: A Second Utopia.”
“We were pleased with the quality of the writing by our winners,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the AMA, said. “They were truly inspired by the artworks they saw. It is always fascinating to see how art can drive the creative process in students.”
To participate in the contest, a high school or college student visited the AMA to view six artworks that had been designated for that year’s competition. After selecting one of the designated artworks for inspiration, the student writes an essay of up to 1,000 words that relates in some way to the artwork.
From the Haley Gallery exhibition “Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice,” four paintings were designated: “Let My People Free,” “Historical Scene,” “Marian Anderson” and “Paul Robeson’s Relations.”
From the East Gallery exhibition “Wayna: Her Dreams of Ethiopia, Works by Tracy Murrell,” designated artworks were “Wayna Dreams of Ethiopia” and “The Coffee Ceremony.”
Essayists competed in two divisions, high school and college. In addition to the $250 first-place awards, $150 was awarded for second place and $100 for third place.
Lee’s winning “Changing for the Better” in the College Division was inspired by Johnson’s painting “Historical Scene.” Second place went to Maggie Cox, also a GSW student, for her entry “A Moment to Remember,” which was based on Murrell’s “Wayna Dreams of Ethiopia.” Receiving honorable mention were Albany State University student Jamara Hall Shipp for her essay “Free,” and by ASU student Jeaunice Tribue Burnette for hers titled “The North Star.”
In the High School Division, Ware’s winning work was based on “Wayna Dreams of Ethiopia.” In second place was Deerfield-Windsor School student Alyia Nurbhai for her essay “A Pour of Coffee,” inspired by Murrell’s “The Coffee Company.” Dougherty High School student Dontrell Marton took third place for his submission “Let My People Free,” inspired by Johnson’s painting of the same name. Deerfield-Windsor student Christianna Ford received honorable mention for her untitled entry inspired by Murrell’s “Wayna Dreams of Ethiopia.”
“Experiencing and spending time with art in person is an unparalleled opportunity for students,” Vanoteghem said. “It positively impacts physical and mental health and well-being. Studies show that visiting an art museum lowers anxiety and depression and boosts critical thinking skills as well as tolerance and empathy.
“We have so much to learn from these works of art — beauty, symbolism and history are all a given — but even literature, ethics, science, mathematics, and so much more are all present on these walls. I hope that students and schools will continue to visit the AMA this semester to view these works of art and use them to learn more about the world around them.”
Vanoteghem said the ninth essay contest is tentatively scheduled to start in January 2024.