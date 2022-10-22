essay winners.jpg

High school and college writers who placed in the Albany Museum of Art’s eighth annual “A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words” essay competition are, from left, Westover High School student Jaria Ware, Dougherty High School student Dontrell Marton, Albany State University student Jamara Hall Shipp, ASU student Jeaunice Tribue Burnette, and Georgia Southwestern State University Student Maggie Cox.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Jim Hendricks

ALBANY — Eight high school and college students were recognized for their winning essays in the eighth annual “A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words” competition at the Albany Museum of Art.

Clara Lee, a Georgia Southwestern State University student, won the $250 first-place award in the College Division for her essay “Changing for the Better.” Taking top honor in the High School Division was Westover High School student Jaria Ware for her essay “Ethiopia: A Second Utopia.”

Tags