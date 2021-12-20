ALBANY -- While spots in the Christmas-week camp scheduled at the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska are full, registration is now open for a post-Christmas camp scheduled Dec. 27-31.
Parents can get the most out of their child’s winter break this year with camps held jointly at the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska. Campers will take daily trips to the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska, meet new animals, visit exhibits, and participate in daily games, activities, and crafts. Children will have fun while learning through hands-on activities. Every day brings a new adventure.
Winter Camp Details
Ages: 7-12 years
Camp Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. After-camp care is available.
Camp Price: $30 daily/$137 per week
Members get a 10% discount on all camps and half-price after-camp care.
Santa Exhibit
The annual exhibit of Santas filling the Thronateeska Science Museum is sure to enhance everyone's holiday spirit. Hundreds of versions of Jolly Old St. Nick document Santa’s appearance through the years and around the world. The exhibit will be available through Dec. 31.
Season of Light
December's feature show in the Wetherbee Planetarium traces the history and development of many of the world's most endearing holiday customs, all of which involve lighting up the winter season — from the burning Yule log, sparkling Christmas tree lights and candles in windows, to the lighting of luminaries in the American Southwest and the traditional ritual of the Hanukkah Menorah. Shows are held 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Admission $5 (plus tax). Free to members.
Memberships Make the Perfect Gift
Officials at Thronateeska remind late shoppers that a membership to any or all of the Artesian Alliance attractions is the perfect family gif.t Members enjoy free unlimited admission, as well as a preferred member rate on most programs, invitations to members-only events, and a 10% discount on camps, concessions, and gift shop purchases. Most importantly, every gift membership gives back. Membership support helps us care for our living and non-living collections and connects our community to our organizations in meaningful ways.
Contact Membership and Development Director Parker Douglas for more information or to request a printed gift announcement for your recipient. pdouglas@heritagecenter.org.
Saturday Programs
Join us each Saturday as we explore science and Thronateeska exhibits through a variety of interactive programs and planetarium shows. Program topics and planetarium shows vary, but our schedule always includes:
10:30 a.m. – Planetarium Show, $5 for ages 4 and up/Free for members
12:30 p.m. – Science activity or experiment, free
1:30 p.m. – Planetarium Show, $5 for ages 4 and up/Free for members
2:30 pm – Exhibit interpretation, free
Artesian Alliance
Chehaw Park & Zoo
Cubs Program: First Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Festival of Lights: Through Dec. 26
Winter Break Camp
Dec. 27-31
Flint RiverQuarium
Tadpole Time: Second Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
12 Days of Fishmas: Select dates Dec. 10-Dec. 24
Great Holiday Hunt: Dec. 20-26
Winter Break Camp: Dec. 27-31
