The crew from Cork's Charcuterie picked up a leading 10 awards at last year's Albany Herald People's Choice Awards. Hundreds of nominees, business owners and people looking for a good time came to last year's event at the Pretoria Fields Brewery. More of the same is expected Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
ALBANY -- Last year's Albany Herald Readers Choice Awards ceremony was a coming-out party of sorts for a community that had been virtually shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hundreds came to Pretoria Fields Brewery for the awards ceremony, high-energy music by southwest Georgia favorites Unbreakable Bloodline, delicious food prepared by Cork's Charcuterie and just the opportunity to get out of homes to which they'd been all but imprisoned in for more than a year.
With COVID having even less of an impact on the community a year later, even more fun-seekers are expected to descend on the downtown Pretoria Fields Brewery Sunday for the 2022 Readers Choice awards.
The Readers Choice numbers this year are staggering: more than 10,000 nominations and just short of 76,000 votes.
But even non-nominees will be lining up to be part of Sunday's get-together, which kicks off at 3 p.m. With live music, a silent auction featuring valuable gifts, prizes, giveaways and more amazing food by Cork's, the Readers Choice Awards will be the hot event of the season.
