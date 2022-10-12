ABAC grant.png

TIFTON — The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Advancement Foundation was recently awarded an $8,595 grant for Fiscal Year 2023 from the Georgia Young Adult Program which is funded through the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The grant helps to promote education and awareness for young, inexperienced drivers ages 16-24 about highway safety involving issues such as underage drinking and impaired driving.

