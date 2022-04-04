TIFTON — Emotions are expected to envelop the audience at the ABAC Concert Band’s spring concert at 7 p.m. on April 14 in Howard Auditorium at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Under the direction of Deborah Bradley, the Concert Band will dedicate “Winds of Change” to ABAC President David Bridges. Bridges is retiring this year. The ABAC Singers will be featured during the performance of this piece.
“The piece features the movement and mystery of changes and emotions that come with the encounters we are facing today,” Bradley said. “Our wish is to see the future as a bright and rewarding time as we stand on the shoulders of those who were here before us.”
The band’s performance of Eric Whitacre’s “The Seal Lullaby” will be dedicated to Dr. Susan Roe, chair of the ABAC Department of Fine Arts. She has announced her retirement date from ABAC as June 30. Jennifer Huang, an ABAC assistant professor of piano and music theory, will accompany the piece on the piano.
The band will present James Swearingen’s “Crown Him with Many Crowns” with guest conductor Elizabeth Taylor. Taylor serves as director of bands at Vidalia High School. Following that piece, “The Genius of Ray Charles,” arranged by Michael Brown, will be performed by the ABAC Concert Band along with Marc Dickman. Dickman is a trombone performing artist from the University of North Florida.
The concert is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, interested persons can contact Bradley at (229) 391-4944.
