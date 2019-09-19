Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College opens First Tuesday concert series on Oct. 1

TIFTON — When Susan Roe put together her lineup for the 18th season of the First Tuesday concert series at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, she decided to put her best foot forward.
That’s why she’s showcasing the faculty and staff in the ABAC music program in the opening event of the series at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the Chapel of All Faiths.
“This is going to be an unbelievable concert for Tifton,” Roe, head of the Department of Fine Arts and the creator of the First Tuesday series, said. “I am so proud of this faculty. It has taken me years to see a program like this. All I can say is wow for these ABAC performers.”
The First Tuesday concert series features regional and professional artists in five concerts on selected first Tuesdays in the Chapel of All Faiths on the ABAC campus. All concerts begin at 7 p.m., and there is no admission cost except for the special Christmas concert.
ABAC faculty scheduled to perform include Scott Phillips, assistant professor of jazz; Zheng Jennifer Huang, assistant professor of music; Roe, a professor of voice; former music faculty member Gina Lawhon; Sara Eastwood, director of the ABAC String Ensemble; Jordan Galvarino, instructor of applied strings; Jesse Garcia, instructor of guitar; Marti Braziel Schert, instructor of applied vocals; and Jonathan Lacey, instructor of applied low brass.
Other performances in the concert series include Back Again: Music Educators on Nov. 5, The Dave Potter Jazz Quartet on Feb. 4, Music for the Harpsichord and the Piano featuring Jennifer Huang on March 3 and Back to Broadway on April 7.
A Celebration of Christmas Music will be a unique First Tuesday concert on Dec. 3. Tickets for this event are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. All proceeds will go toward ABAC music student scholarships.
For more information on the First Tuesday series, contact Roe at sroe@abac.edu .