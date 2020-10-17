TIFTON — Twelve students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College have been selected to participate in one of the most prestigious organizations on campus, the ABAC Ambassadors.
Students serving as Ambassadors include Ava Jane Teasley, a sophomore agricultural communication major from Covington; Cydney Slapa, a sophomore agriculture major from Deltona, Fla.; Charley Lollis, a sophomore agricultural communication major from Perry; Elijah Alford, a freshman fine arts major from Ashburn; Kira Buckner, a freshman agribusiness major from Conyers; and Gabi Ius, a senior agricultural communication and agribusiness major from Clermont, Fla.
Other Ambassadors include Claire Ryland, a senior business major from Tifton; Raegan Clack, a junior nursing major from Leesburg; Kendall Prescott, a sophomore agricultural education major from Lake Placid, Fla.; Bryce Roland, a sophomore agricultural education major from Perry; Caroline Sullivan, a sophomore biology major from Tifton; and Johnathan Strickland, a junior environmental horticulture major from LaGrange.
Strickland serves as president; Lollis is vice-president; Ius is secretary, and Teasley is the historian for the Ambassadors.
Through a process involving application, letters of recommendation and interviews, college administrators choose students whom they believe to be motivated and who show leadership potential to serve as Ambassadors.
The Ambassadors assist the offices of the president, marketing and communications, and admissions by representing and promoting the college at a variety of community and college events. They work to maintain positive relationships between students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community.
To continue in the organization, students must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average on a 4.0 scale and commit at least 35 hours per semester to their service as Ambassadors.
Ambassador advisors are Director of Marketing and Communications Lindsey Roberts and Director of Enrollment Management Donna Webb.
