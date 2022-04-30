TIFTON — The newest edition of the literary magazine at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College was unveiled to the public on Thursday at a “Pegasus” launch party hosted by the Publishing Process class at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
“Pegasus” is a regional journal that publishes photographs, poetry, and fictional stories submitted by high school and undergraduate students who are enrolled in schools located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina as well as ABAC students, alumni, faculty and staff. The magazine received more than 70 submissions for the spring 2022 edition.
“Our team has worked diligently to produce this journal, and we are proud to be able to share it with everyone,” Audra McCallum, a junior Writing and Communication major at ABAC who serves as the “Pegasus” team CEO, said. “We are thankful for the submitters and look forward to honoring their talented work.”
“Pegasus” is produced annually by the Publishing Process class instructed by Rachael Price, an assistant professor of English at ABAC. Students in the class are given the opportunity to practice their editing, creative writing, and design skills throughout the publishing process.
The launch party gave attendees the opportunity to learn more about “Pegasus” and hear from several of the authors who submitted entries.
For more information about the publication, interested persons can contact Price at rprice@abac.edu.
