TIFTON — In partnership with the University System of Georgia, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is significantly expanding mental health services for students through its LetsChat@ABAC program.
According to Donna Webb, assistant vice president for student affairs, the services provide a strong addition to what is offered to students by the ABAC Counseling and Accommodation Services Office.
“Not only do students have access to a licensed therapist any time, any day, they also have access to virtual psychiatric services that can provide mental health assessments and medication management and to a wellness hub that provides self-help resources and more,” Webb said.
Currently enrolled ABAC students will have free access to real-time support from licensed mental health clinics or therapists 24 hours a day every day of the year by calling (229) 391-5135.
The expansion in services comes at a time when mental health challenges are increasing in number, according to USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley.
“Mental health challenges are on the rise on campuses across the country, including here in our state,” Wrigley said. “The University System and its institutions have a responsibility to address this and lessen how these challenges impact students. We are grateful to Gov. (Brian) Kemp and appreciate his support on this critical issue.”
For more information, students can visit www.abac.edu/letschat or email cas@abac.edu.
