The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and 10 partner organizations announced the 2020 round of funding for Longleaf Stewardship Fund projects. Twenty-three new forest conservation grants totaling $5.6 million were awarded. The 23 awards announced leveraged more than $6.9 million in match from the grantees, generating a total conservation impact of $12.5 million.
The Longleaf Stewardship Fund is a landmark public-private partnership that expands, enhances, and accelerates longleaf pine conservation across the ecosystem’s historical range. The fund supports projects that advance the longleaf pine ecosystem through collaborative and result-oriented actions that contribute to the restoration goals of the America’s Longleaf Restoration Initiative.
Some of the grants that impact Georgia lands include:
Restoring Longleaf Pine Habitat on Public and Private Lands in the Fort Stewart/Altamaha Area (GA)
Grantee: The Longleaf Alliance Inc.
Grant Amount:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $265,000
Matching Funds:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $350,000
Total Project:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .$615,000
Restore 16,500 acres of longleaf pine habitat with prescribed fire and plantings on public and private lands in southeast Georgia. Project will support seasonal burn crews and technical assistance to private landowners to increase restoration on high-priority lands around Fort Stewart, benefiting gopher tortoise, northern bobwhite and other open-pine and grassland-dependent species.
Restoring Longleaf Forest Habitat on Private Lands in South Georgia to Benefit At-risk Species
Grantee: Georgia Forestry Commission
Grant Amount:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .$300,000
Matching Funds:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .$300,000
Total Project:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $600,000
Restore and enhance 15,000 acres of longleaf pine on family forests to improve habitat for at-risk species in south Georgia. Project will engage and educate non-industrial private forest landowners and provide technical and financial assistance to actively manage priority habitat and improve populations of imperiled species, including gopher tortoise and eastern indigo snake.
Expanding Longleaf Pine Restoration in the Talladega Mountains (AL, GA)
Grantee: The Nature Conservancy
Grant Amount:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $274,000
Matching Funds:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $300,000
Total Project:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $574,000
Plant 420 acres of longleaf pine and improve an additional 17,500 acres of existing longleaf habitat with prescribed fire within the Talladega Mountains Longleaf Pine Conservation Partnership area of north-central Alabama and northwest Georgia. Project will increase prescribed fire capacity with seasonal burn crews and establish longleaf on a recently acquired property adjoining the Talladega National Forest, benefitting red-cockaded woodpecker and other longleaf-dependent species.
Increasing Longleaf Pine Restoration and Management in the Okefenokee/Osceola Landscape (FL, GA)
Grantee: The Nature Conservancy
Grant Amount:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .$275,000
Matching Funds:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .$300,000
Total Project:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $575,000
Establish 1,000 acres of longleaf pine and improve the management of an additional 50,000 acres of longleaf habitat with prescribed fire on public and private lands in south Georgia and northeast Florida. Project will target longleaf pine establishment and improved management on lands that will maximize wildlife habitat value and connectivity and reduce the likelihood and impact of catastrophic wildfire.
Accelerating Longleaf Pine Ecosystem Restoration in the Chattahoochee Fall Line Area (GA, AL)
Grantee: The Nature Conservancy
Grant Amount:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $283,000
Matching Funds:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . $356,000
Total Project:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .$639,000
Accelerate longleaf pine conservation on more than 20,400 acres of public and private land in west Georgia and east Alabama, benefitting red-cockaded woodpecker, gopher tortoise and other at-risk species. Project will improve forests through silvicultural treatments and implement prescribed fire on existing and restored longleaf habitat, with activities focused on properties buffering Fort Benning, as well as high priority state and privately owned lands.
Development of a Planted Longleaf Pine Growth and Yield Model for the Southeast (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC)
Grantee: University of Georgia Research Foundation Inc.
Grant Amount:. . . . . . . . . . . . . ...$244,000
Matching Funds:. . . . . . . . . . . . $137,101
Total Project:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . $381,101
Create a new growth and yield model system for longleaf pine that will allow more accurate growth projections for landowners considering longleaf pine reforestation who may have timber management objectives. Project will establish, monument, and measure permanent plots in planted unthinned longleaf pine stands on cut-over sites in the southeast U.S., and the data will be used to calibrate a growth and yield model for multiple factors for longleaf pine.
Restoring Longleaf Pine on Large-Acreage Private Lands (GA, LA, SC)
Grantee: Forest Landowners Association
Grant Amount:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .$200,000
Matching Funds:. . . . . . . . . . . . .$420,000
Total Project:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .$620,000
Establish 1,500 acres of longleaf pine and improve 4,500 acres of existing longleaf forest with prescribed fire on large-acreage private lands in Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina. Project will address barriers to restoring longleaf pine on large-acreage private lands and provide technical and financial assistance to support planting and management, with a particular focus on restoring forest lands impacted by hurricanes Michael and Florence in Georgia and South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.