Following in the footsteps of her father, Richard "Spider" Bengis, Christy Bengis became the first female firefighter with the Albany Fire Department to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
The Albany native, who is the daughter of Susan and Richard Bengis, began her employment with the city of Albany’s Recreation and Parks Department at the age of 15. She said she always knew she didn’t want to sit behind a desk, and her admiration for her father, who was a firefighter for the city of Albany, motivated her to follow in his footsteps. Now, she says she couldn’t imagine doing anything else.
Christy Bengis applied for the position of firefighter in 2002, but there weren’t any openings in the department at the time. She bided her time as a meter reader for a few months until a position within the fire department opened.
Later that same year, Bengis began her career as a firefighter. The newly minted AFD lieutenant held the position of firefighter until 2010, when she was promoted to relief driver, a position that allowed her to fill in as a driver for the department.
In 2018, Bengis moved up to the position of apparatus operator engineer driver, and in less than four years she crashed through an existing glass ceiling and became the first female lieutenant.
Bengis said she would not have reached the career milestone without the support of her family, friends and coworkers. She said she plans to continue to strive for excellence and exemplify that there is no goal that is unattainable for those who try.
