ALBANY – The Albany State University campus and community supporters gathered in October for the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event to raise awareness about sexual violence against women.
The event, hosted by ASU’s E-5 initiative and held during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, invited participants, particularly men, to wear and walk in women's high-heeled shoes. The program noted that men can also be victims of domestic violence.
“Wearing heels was a great opportunity to spread awareness of this issue," Anne Bassey, project coordinator for the E-5 Initiative, said. "It encouraged participants to talk and think about domestic violence. Students came up to ask how they can help promote awareness."
The event aimed to help men better understand and appreciate women’s experiences, thus changing perspectives, helping improve gender relationships and decreasing the potential for violence.
“It’s about more than putting on heels; it is about feeling a pain that we, as men, tend to not know about, choose to not know about or cannot see,” Matthew Roachford, a senior majoring in mass communication, said. “We must protect women, not be what they need to be protected from.”
For many participants, the event was an important opportunity to not only spread awareness regarding domestic violence, but also to call attention to issues that can lead to it.
“It's important to bring awareness to how fragile masculinity can lead to the use of violence, and the red heels help to break through traditional concepts of masculinity and comfort,” James Pratt, Jr., an adjunct professor for the department of criminal justice and an Albany mayoral candidate, said. “I want to be an example for my students and others, so that we can be leaders in bringing awareness and ending domestic violence through action.”
When he was elected Student Government Association president, Quadre Curry Wilkerson said he knew he wanted to highlight issues that affect students at their core.
“Often, when women experience rape, harassment and gender inequality, they don’t feel like they can talk about it," Wilkerson said. "They are afraid of backlash from men, and they are afraid that it may not be taken seriously, or that someone will blame them. Events like this send a message that Albany State is willing to hear their concerns and put action toward finding solutions to these problems, which are unfortunately growing on college campuses around the nation."
Officials with Liberty House of Albany were also present at the event to answer questions about domestic violence. Liberty House is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing services for victims of domestic violence.
The Albany State University E-5 Initiative aims to Engage, Educate, and Empower all stakeholders, and Enhance the student experience through a culture of Excellence. The grant is funded by the national Office on Violence Against Women through the U.S. Department of Justice.