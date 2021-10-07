ALBANY -- Albany State University fundraising efforts amounted to $1.1 million in donations during Fiscal Year 2021, the third consecutive year of growth. The funds raised resulted in the awarding of $256,976 in scholarships to 409 students.
“The financial support ASU Foundation provides our students has an important impact on their academic excellence and student success,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. “The Albany State University alumni, campus community, friends and supporters came together once again in support of student access and success.”
From Fiscal Year 2020 to 2021, the ASU Foundation saw an increase of 505 donors. Alumni participation also has increased consecutively the past three years, with a 65% increase from 2019.
“Even in a challenging year, our alumni, supporters, and over 700 new donors, which included over 250 new alumni donors supported our students through giving," Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the ASU Foundation A.L. Fleming said. "We are appreciative of the generosity of our Ramily and friends. Each gift not only makes a difference for our students, but directly impacts the southwest Georgia community.”
A $40,000 donation from the Million Dollar ASU Scholarship Club includes funds for student-athlete scholarships on the ASU women’s basketball, volleyball and softball teams. Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Baptist Church, a long-time supporter of ASU, is the founding organization of the Million Dollar ASU Scholarship Club. The club is made up of members from local churches, community leaders, and friends and family of ASU.
The ASU Athletics Golf Classic raised $44,700 toward student-athlete scholarships. An estimated 70-plus golfers came out to participate in a golf day full of food, fun and Golden Ram pride.
Golden RAM Tuesday, a day of giving for the ASU Foundation raised $103,877. The ASU Foundation exceeded its initial fundraising goal of $25,000 by raising $76,659 in 24 hours.
The ASU Foundation is on its way to reaching a $2 million goal set for Fiscal Year 2022, with more than $700,000 already raised.
As the University grows, the need for support grows alongside it.
“Homecoming is the perfect time to see how ASU's impact has grown, as seen in newly renovated facilities, excellent academic programs and scholarly activity,” Fedrick said. “We hope that coming home will inspire our alumni and friends to consider making a contribution.”
“I would like to stress the importance of our donors and contributors, who make it possible for the ASU foundation to help students stay in school through need and merit-based scholarships," ASU Foundation Board Chairman Gregory Hylick said. "Thank you for making this all possible."
In addition to supporting students, the ASU Foundation supports the university’s colleges, departments and programs, faculty and facility needs campuswide.
