ALBANY -- Albany State University is ranked as one of the Top 10 schools in the nation among most affordable online colleges based on data compiled by SR Education Group, a leading education research publisher.
In research gathered on 1,943 online colleges, Albany State ranked:
-- No. 6 among Most Affordable Online Colleges;
-- No. 7 among Most Affordable Online Associate's Degrees;
-- No. 7 among Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Georgia.
The rankings on GuidetoOnlineSchools.com highlight online colleges that provide the best return on investment, using alumni salary data from PayScale and tuition rates from official school websites.
The best online college rankings include four national rankings and 47 by-state rankings. The methodology for these rankings employs median mid-career salary data, as well as manually researched tuition rates and degree offerings. Since salaries differ by degree level, SR Education Group utilizes bachelor’s- and master’s-specific salary data for the rankings. The doctoral rankings focus on factors that are important to prospective students, including student-to-faculty ratios and total research expenditures.
“In our 10th year of publishing college rankings, we are proud to lead the way in offering the most accurate, comprehensive, and accessible rankings for online students," Sung Rhee, the CEO of SR Education Group, said in a news release. "We know that program costs and return on investment are two objective, important factors to current students. This is why we have spent the past year researching over 1,900 schools to highlight the best online colleges of 2020."
SR Education Group is also announcing four most affordable rankings lists on OnlineU.org for the 2020 year. The most affordable rankings feature online colleges that are committed to providing affordable, economical options for prospective students. Each year, the company manually researches and collects the tuition rates of every accredited college offering fully online degrees to determine and rank the most affordable options.
The 2020 rankings include 694 unique schools among the 56 different ranking lists. Of the colleges considered, The George Washington University topped the 2020 Best Online Colleges & Degrees list, and Tennessee State University ranked first for Most Affordable Colleges.
Headquartered in Kirkland, Wash., SR Education Group was founded in 2004 by Rhee. The company’s mission is to create authoritative online resources for students seeking an online education program that best suits their budget and career aspirations. For more information, visit https://www.sreducationgroup.org/.