ALBANY — With officials at Albany Technical College, and indeed the entire community, still reeling from the sudden death of Albany Tech President Anthony Parker, there has been little thought of replacing the man who became a passionate advocate for educational opportunities that led to life-changing careers in the poorest region of Georgia.
But with thousands of Albany Tech students looking for a career that will get them out of poverty and a number of jobs programs just getting off the ground or still in the planning stages at the technical college, a replacement is imminent, as it should be.
The chairman of the Albany Tech Foundation said Monday that while local officials will not have the final say in the matter of naming Parker’s replacement, there is a general feeling that a qualified candidate already is part of Albany Tech’s hierarchy.
“I’m not aware that any move to replace Dr. Parker has started yet; that will be a decision made by the state commissioner of adult education,” ATC Foundation Chairman Glenn Singfield said. “That’s going to be their call.
“What I hope, though, is they take a good look at (ATC Vice President for Academic Affairs) Emmett Griswold. I’ve really been impressed with his leadership. From the board’s perspective, he relates well to the students and staff at the college. He’s from our community, an Albany State University graduate, and he knows the community. There would be no learning curve with him.”
Singfield said his good friend the Albany Tech president had not lost the passion for education that marked his tenure with the technical college.
“I hope nothing slows up the program Dr. Parker and Scott Steiner at Phoebe (Putney Health System) had been working on and were ready to put into practice,” Singfield said. “That program will go a long way in transforming our community and our region.
“I pray that it doesn’t lose momentum with Dr. Parker’s death.”
Singfield said Parker was an unusually powerful advocate for education in the region.
“A lot of people, when they get to the position he was in, they start coasting, getting ready to retire,” the ATC Foundation chairman said. “Not Dr. Parker. I can tell you, he wasn’t planning to die. I think that’s why everyone is so shocked. He was putting together innovative programs that will move this community forward.
“There won’t be another like him come around any time soon.”
