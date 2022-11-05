ALBANY – The city of Albany is gearing up for the 32nd annual Celebration of Lights, which will be held on Dec. 3.
As city staff prepares for this year’s holiday celebration, there are a number of dates and issues they'd like the public to be aware of:
• This Year’s Theme:
o "A Rock and Roll Christmas"
• Time and Location:
▪ Vendors will open from 4-8 p.m. in the Christmas Village.
▪ Entertainment will begin at 4:45 p.m. and last until the Christmas Parade begins.
▪ The parade will start at 6 p.m.
o Location:
▪ Christmas Village: On North Jackson Street from Pine Avenue to Broad Avenue.
▪ Entertainment: On Pine Avenue between the Government Center, 222 Pine Ave., and the Judicial Building, 225 Pine Ave.
▪ Christmas Parade: Pine Avenue from Wesco at 724 Pine Ave., to the Dougherty County School System building at 200 Pine Ave.
• Important Links:
o Vendors:
▪ Any vendors wishing to participate in the Christmas Village have until Nov. 18 to submit an application. There are limited spots available, and space will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.
o Parade Volunteers:
▪ Anyone wishing to volunteer for the parade has until Nov. 18 to contact city officials. The city needs volunteers to help with organizing parade participants as they come in, setting up prior to the parade, wearing costumes and greeting kids during the parade, etc. All those interested in helping can call (229) 302-1433 or (229) 483-7665. They can also email the city at abrown@albanyga.gov or kwaters@albanyga.gov.
o Parade Participants:
▪ Any individual, group or business that would like to have a vehicle or float in the parade has until Nov. 18 to submit an application.
For more information about the Celebration of Lights event, contact the Downtown Manager’s Office at (229) 483-7665.
