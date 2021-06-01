SAVANNAH – The Georgia Historical Society has announced the unveiling of a new historical marker in Richmond County recognizing Amanda America Dickson Toomer in Augusta.
Toomer was born on Nov. 20, 1849, in Sparta, through the rape of her adolescent enslaved mother, Julia, by her father, David Dickson a 41-year-old wealthy white planter. Through her father’s will, which was contested by Toomer’s white family members, she became one of the wealthiest women of her time and supported the Augusta community through her philanthropic efforts.
Speakers for the dedication included Corey Rogers, historian at the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History; Kent Anderson Leslie, author of “Woman of Color, Daughter of Privilege”; John Hock, vice president of Hock Development Group; and Elyse Butler, historical marker manager at the Georgia Historical Society.
The Georgia Civil Rights Trail Initiative was established in 2015 as part of the ongoing work of the Georgia Historical Marker Program to recognize the rich diversity of the state’s past and focuses broadly on the economic, social, political, and cultural history of the civil rights movement. This is the newest marker on the trail.
“The Amanda America Dickson Toomer historical marker highlights the accomplishments of Mrs. Toomer and the trial that shaped her life,” Butler said. “From Amanda America Dickson Toomer, the founding and impact of Mother Trinity AME Church, and the Riot of May 11-12, 1970 historical markers, the Augusta community has helped GHS grow the Georgia Civil Rights Trail to help tell a more complete story of the struggle for human and civil rights in Georgia by highlighting events and people from the period of Reconstruction to the modern movement in the late 20th century.”
The marker is located at Toomer’s former home at 448 Telfair St. in Augusta. For further information about the Amanda America Dickson Toomer historical marker or the Georgia Civil Rights Trail Marker Program, contact Patricia Meagher, GHS director of communications, at (912) 651-2125, ext. 153 or by email at pmeagher@georgiahistory.com.
The marker reads:
Amanda America Dickson Toomer
Amanda America Dickson Toomer was born in Hancock County in 1849, to wealthy planter David Dickson and Julia, who was enslaved by Dickson’s mother Elizabeth. Although conceived through the rape of her adolescent mother, Amanda was raised and educated in the Dickson household. Upon his death in 1885, Dickson bequeathed most of his wealth to Amanda. Contested by white relatives, the will was confirmed by an all-male white jury in Hancock County, and upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court under the 14th Amendment. After purchasing this home in 1886, Amanda became an integral member of Augusta’s black community. Known for her philanthropy and attendance at Mother Trinity Church, Amanda died in 1893 as one of the country’s wealthiest black citizens. She is buried in Augusta’s Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Erected by the Georgia Historical Society, The Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History, Historic Augusta Inc., and The Hock Development Company
