ALBANY -- Albany police arrested an Oakfield man on two counts of obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass during the concert by country star Cody Jinks at the Albany Civic Center Thursday.
A release from the Albany Police Department said two APD officers were injured during a run-in with Ryan Matthew Peacock. Peacock was arrested and taken to the Dougherty County Jail. The release said both officers are set to return to duty.
Peacock reportedly went onto the Civic Center stage while Jinks was playing. APD officers tased Peacock, who removed the contact points of the taser and got into a physical altercation with three officers, who eventually subdued him.
The release warned spectators about unruly behavior at local entertainment events.
"Although we want everyone to enjoy events that are hosted at the Civic Center, safety is the top priority, especially for our officers," a statement from APD said. "We would like to encourage concert-goers to be mindful of the venue rules that are posted at the front door entrance because they will be enforced by the Albany Police Department and Civic Center security. Additionally, attendees need to watch their alcohol consumption.
"We encourage all attendees to enjoy their experience at our events and refrain from any behavior that takes away from the family-friendly atmosphere that the city of Albany and Spectra Entertainment provide."
Jinks, who had his two latest albums go to No. 1 on the country music charts on back-to-back weeks, played for a relatively small crowd at the Civic Center.