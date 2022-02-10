ALBANY – The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia honored students from each of the system’s 26 public colleges and universities during its annual Academic Recognition Day recently. Each student was selected as its institution's best representative of the system’s highest scholastic ideals, as selected by individual colleges and universities in the system. These students have a high GPA, strive for excellence and have the ability to share knowledge in various areas of expertise.
Albany State University alumna (Class of '19) and current Senior Health and Human Performance major Christian Slacks was selected to represent Albany State at Recognition Day. Slacks was recognized for her commitment to academic excellence and student success, with a 3.91 GPA and as the highest ranking HHP senior for 2021.
Slacks has completed 1,225 hours of community service as an AmeriCorps tutor, is a mentor for the Georgia Mentor Network, and is the Community Service Director for the Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society. She also has served as a enumerator for the Census Bureau and as a student assistant in the ASU Office of Human Resources.
Academic Recognition Day began 34 years ago as a celebration of Georgia students’ academic achievement. The honorees receive a resolution from the Georgia House of Representatives, along with a letter of commendation from USG Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney.
The 2022 honorees are:
Margaret Raines Evans -- Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Christain Slacks -- Albany State University
Aaliyah L. Swaney -- Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Jared Avery Talman -- Augusta University
Jessica Luong Pheng -- Clayton State University
Lily Heidger -- College of Coastal Georgia
Jessica Demarco-Jacobson -- Columbus State University
Lupita Peralta -- Dalton State College
Robert Chase Kirkland -- East Georgia State College
Tamia R. Brown -- Fort Valley State University
Ellen E. Yeudall -- Georgia College and State University
Naiya Patel -- Georgia Gwinnett College
Michael Barber -- Georgia Highlands College
AnLi M. French -- Georgia Institute of Technology
Harper Caroline Lewis -- Georgia Southern University
Minh Phong Diep -- Georgia Southwestern State University
Veda Balaji -- Georgia State University
Emma Grace Mixon -- Gordon State College
Gillian Barnes -- Kennesaw State University
Alexander James Kahrmann -- Middle Georgia State University
Antoneisha Knighton -- Savannah State University
Payton Merritt -- South Georgia State College
Evan Venable -- University of Georgia
Katherine Torres -- University of North Georgia
Sarah Grace Rogers -- University of West Georgia
Vanessa Okojie -- Valdosta State University
In her letter of commendation, Acting Chancellor MacCartney congratulated the honorees and said that their “outstanding academic achievements merit this well-deserved special recognition.”
“On behalf of the Board of Regents and the entire University System, I congratulate you on this recognition,” MacCartney said. “I wish you all the best as you move forward toward a truly successful life, whether in your career or in service to your community.”
