Enlightening article about the hospital supplies at Phoebe. I’m angry that the New York governor would confiscate supplies our hospital paid for, but I’m proud we have a man like Scott Steiner in charge of our hospital.
Pro-Trump Worshippers: Get a bucket. I don’t understand your rabid devotion to someone who lies constantly and prevents those around him from telling the truth when they try. It has nothing to do with hatred or being negative. In these dire times we need our leaders, including the governor, to tell the truth.
Hey Carlton. Al Pacino lists four ways to shelter in place in the restaurant scene with Manny and Elvira in “Scarface.” I believe he begins with “Is this it, Manny? Is this all there is?” Jimmy from Leesburg hopes everyone has a good laugh with this one, especially you.
Why are people tying red ribbons on their mailboxes?
Thank you, Albany State University, for providing free housing for visiting nurses during this COVID-19 crisis. What a wonderful display of generosity. This is much better than the president, who charges his own secret service protectors to stay in his hotels.
Joe Biden keeps running his mouth saying Trump is too slow to provide aid to the people, coming from a former vice president whose administration waited six months to declare a national emergency during the H1N1 virus.
Some members of the police know where these “meal houses” are located, just as they know where the shot houses are located. If B.J. can find them, so can the police. Ride with code enforcement and shut them down. They are now endangering the public’s health beyond food safety. Don’t make folks post your auntie’s name and address.
The photograph on the front page Sunday shows why Albany is a COVID-19 hot spot. Direct violation of the law. You can fix ignorance, but you can’t fix stupid. Way to go school system and citizens.
China offered medical supplies to the United States and other countries weeks ago. The Trump administration said no, wanting to get U.S. companies to pick up production. America’s infrastructure is too weak to meet the need as Americans waiting for protection get sicker and die. Trump gave in as U.S. infections and deaths tripled and hospital medical staff in some regions appeared in trash bags and others threatened to quit.
SMRs, you are welcome for the impact Yours Truly has made on our Squawkbox. Judging by the number of SMRs who squawk at me, I realize how often you all think of me. I rarely think of you, because the lion doesn’t concern himself with the opinion of the sheep. Stay safe from COVID-19. Signed, Yours Truly
Will Geer and his 75 fake profiles constantly complain about Joel Wernick and the old Phoebe administration who bought Palmyra. There are exactly two of those old-timers left at Phoebe. The entire administration is new and most of them not from Albany. Time to give it up, Geer. Steiner and his team don’t need to be constantly faulted for a prior CEO’s decision. Steiner has proven to be a hard-working, hands-on CEO who is transparent and fully in communication with his community.
