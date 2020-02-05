Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital between Jan. 27-31:
Bishop, Noah Alexander, son, was born Jan. 27 to Hannah Welch and David Bishop of Albany.
Boone, Zariah Niasya, daughter, was born Jan. 31 to Mia Boone of Albany.
Carter, Kiari Love, daughter, was born Jan. 28 to Latia Carter of Albany.
Curry, Alivia Z’Nya, daughter, was born Jan. 31 to Brittney Ware and Tyrone Curry, Jr. of Damascus.
Davis, Zohuan’ Jerome and Zahari’ Ji’Cuan, twin sons, were born Jan. 29 to Cy’Ambria Dye and Ozell Davis of Albany.
Epling, Colton James, son, was born Jan. 31 to Caitlin Epling and Brandon Epling of Leesburg.
Frazier, Joseph Victor Jr., son, was born Jan. 31 to Deonna Powell and Joseph Frazier Sr. of Albany.
Higdon, Wesley Bernell III, son, was born Jan. 31 to Toni White and Wesley Higdon of Albany.
Kendricks, Camille Amani, daughter, was born Jan. 30 to Shantayvius Lovette and Carlisle Kendricks Jr. of Albany.
McClure, Myla Grace, daughter, was born Jan. 29 to Alexis Tisdale and Nathan McClure of Albany.
Mitchell, Ja’Katelyn, daughter, was born Jan. 28 to Destinee La’Quana Lockett and Kenneth Ray Mitchell Jr. of Smithville.
Morrison, Lillian Grace, daughter, was born Jan. 30 to Rachel and Sean Morrison of Leesburg.
Smith, Embry Oaklynn, daughter, was born Jan. 31 to Rebecca King and Bradley Smith of Leesburg.
Yates, Malik Javontae, son, was born Jan. 31 to Andriana Hutchings and Walker Yates of Camilla.
