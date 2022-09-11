Around 275 bike riders from an expected group of 300 came to Albany Saturday for the Pecan City Pedalers’ 18th Nut Roll. Threatened bad weather never materialized, and organizers say the even went off without a hirch. For more photos from the Nut Roll, go to Page 6B.
ALBANY — “It was a great day! I just wanted to share that it was great listening and hearing all the people talk about how they really enjoyed this ride. They love riding through the beautiful fields. They love coming back year after year and really missed it the year it didn’t happen. I heard several people talk about how well-organized it is.”
The rains stayed away Saturday, but the riders didn’t, as the Pecan City Pedalers hosted the 18th Nut Roll that started at Chehaw Park and took riders in all directions as they completed 30-, 50-, 64- and 100-mile courses.
The above text, sent to race director and Pedalers President Roger Haggerty after the Nut Roll, summed up the overall feeling of the participants, Haggerty said.
“It was about as perfect as it could have been,” he said Sunday. “The weather (which had promised heavy rains all day) held off, and there were absolutely no problems at all with the riders.
“We were expecting around 300 riders, and 275 showed up. The others, I’m sure, were worried about the weather. But everything came off without a hitch.”
Haggerty, himself a rider, said the various courses completed by the riders offered them — especially out-of-towners and folks from bigger cities — an opportunity to check out the unique southwest Georgia landscape.
“Yes, the Nut Roll always has a big impact on the local economy,” the Pecan City Pedalers president said. “It brought about 200 riders and their families to our hotels, restaurants and to the park.
“But it also showcased this region, the beautiful countryside, the natural wonder of our area. This was in every way a big success.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.