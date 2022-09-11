bike 2.jpg

Around 275 bike riders from an expected group of 300 came to Albany Saturday for the Pecan City Pedalers’ 18th Nut Roll. Threatened bad weather never materialized, and organizers say the even went off without a hirch. For more photos from the Nut Roll, go to Page 6B.

 Staff Photo: Ulf Kirchdorfer

ALBANY — “It was a great day! I just wanted to share that it was great listening and hearing all the people talk about how they really enjoyed this ride. They love riding through the beautiful fields. They love coming back year after year and really missed it the year it didn’t happen. I heard several people talk about how well-organized it is.”

The rains stayed away Saturday, but the riders didn’t, as the Pecan City Pedalers hosted the 18th Nut Roll that started at Chehaw Park and took riders in all directions as they completed 30-, 50-, 64- and 100-mile courses.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.