Fall is officially here, and while this season may look different than years prior, there are a few things that remain familiar. I am pleased to report that after a successful re-opening of our state economy, unemployment rates have decreased while Georgia is once again recognized for our business-friendly environment. In further news, our efforts in public safety have been successful as we continue to fight the vile practice of human trafficking.
According to the Department of Labor, the Georgia unemployment rate fell to 5.6% in August and beats the national average. This is great news for our state's economic outlook and overall recovery from COVID-19. The national unemployment rate for August stood at 8.4%.
Did you know that Georgia has been named the No. 1 state in which to do business for seven years in a row? This is great news, as it means in the area of policy, we are getting it right. Area Development magazine’s 2020 Top States for Doing Business results reflect the rankings that states receive based on weighted scores in the following categories: overall cost of doing business, corporate tax environment, business incentives programs, access to capital and project funding, competitive labor environment, shovel-ready sites, cooperative and responsive state government, favorable general regulatory environment, speed of permitting, favorable utility rates, leading work force development programs, and most improved economic development policies.
Because of our strides in lessening government red tape for business, our state has been successful in obtaining national recognition in numerous growing industries, and I have full faith that we will make a complete recovery, despite the devastation of COVID-19.
As we began the month of September in reflection of 9/11 and the tragic events of that day, I also thought about how much our world has changed, particularly in the public safety arena. Keeping our citizens and country safe is the most important role of our government. Public safety is taken seriously on both the federal and state level. Many legislative efforts have been made in recent years to ensure our Georgia citizens are kept safe. In fact, public safety receives the third-highest state budget allocation each fiscal year.
House Bill 487 allows state employees, under the Disaster Relief Volunteer Act, who are certified volunteers of the Civil Air Patrol United States Air Force Auxiliary to be granted paid leave for participation in specialized emergency services operations for the Civil Air Patrol upon request. House Bill 823 provides that a person who knowingly uses a commercial motor vehicle in the commission of sexual or labor trafficking crimes will be disqualified as a commercial motor vehicle driver for life. House Bill 987 will further protect the elderly living in personal care homes and assisted living facilities.
House Bill 838 gives the right for a civil suit to be brought by a peace officer against any person, group of persons, organization, or corporation, for damages suffered during the officer's performance of official duties, or for filing a false complaint against the officer. Senate Bill 288 expands the ability of individuals convicted of certain misdemeanors or convicted of non-serious or non-sexual felonies and are later pardoned to petition for the restriction and sealing of their criminal history record information. Senate Bill 375 makes it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to possess tobacco and vapor products. Further, the bill establishes excise tax and sets regulations regarding the sale of vapor and alternative tobacco products. As COVID-19 continues to impact every aspect of life, we took precautions in protecting Georgia businesses through Senate Bill 359, the “Georgia COVID-19 Pandemic Business Safety Act.” As Georgia small businesses are the backbone of our economy, the bill provides businesses with certain immunities from liability claims that may arise from the coronavirus.
The upcoming session will no doubt feature more public safety debate. If you have thoughts, questions, or ideas regarding ways we can further our safety efforts through regulatory or legislative action, I encourage you to contact me directly. Did you know many bills begin as simple ideas from our Georgia citizens? It has been an honor and pleasure to serve our home under the Gold Dome. I look forward to my continued service as we work for the betterment of our district and great state.
