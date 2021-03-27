Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney memorial Hospital in Albany Feb. 9-21, 2021.
Atkins, Knowledge Sincere, son, was born February 10 to Armisha Griffin and Kendrick Atkins of Albany.
Bentley, Eloise Katherine and Charlotte Ann, twin daughters, were born February 10 to Lindsey Bentley and Nikolas Bentley of Americus.
Billsby, Dean Andrew, son, was born February 15 to Kathryn Billsby and Craig Billsby of Leesburg.
Bozeman, Karter Lynn, daughter, was born February 13 to Ashley Bozeman and David Bozeman of Leesburg.
Brown, Kaison Marcel, son, was born February 18 to McKenzie Daniel and Kentavious Brown of Oakfield.
Butterworth, MaryEllen Kate, daughter, was born February 11 to Victoria Lamb and Nicholas Butterworth of Warwick.
Clarke, Addison Aliyah-Rose, daughter, was born February 15 to Courtney Fullwood and Notorius Clarke of Albany.
Dennison, Anaya Rose, daughter, was born February 12 to Krystal Dennison of Sylvester.
Ford, Chamari Bryelle, daughter, was born February 9 to Patrece Ford and Christopher Ford of Albany.
Griffin, Malakai Kernard, son, was born February 13 to Ilesha Jones and Bernardo Griffin of Valdosta.
Howell, Ayven Jakari, son, was born February 9 to Tanner Howell of Fitzgerald.
Ingram, Lorenzo Lamar Jr., son, was born February 19 to Synquis Crawford and Lorenzo Ingram Sr. of Albany.
Jacobs, William James, son, was born February 16 to Sherri Jacobs and William Jacobs of Preston.
Johnson, Jade Unique, daughter, was born February 19 to Nicole Smiley and Jackie Johnson of Albany.
Johnson, Jizelle Ayani, daughter, was born February 10 to Aurianah Gibson and Bryan Johnson of Albany.
Jones, Alaya Amori, daughter, was born February 10 to Alexandria Tabor and Dexter Jones of Tifton.
Jones, Ari Nahlani Kaielle, daughter, was born February 12 to Chantal Jones of Edison.
Layfield, Hagan Daniel, son, was born February 13 to Shelby Porter and Ashton Layfield of Leesburg.
Martin, Galilea Mateo, son, was born February 18 to Rebecca Mateo Martin and Roberto Mateo Martin of Cairo.
Mincey, Karmin Armani, daughter, was born February 21 to D’Kiya Harris and Rashid Mincey of Albany.
Monson, Carmyn Ann-Elise, daughter, was born February 20 to Latoya Harrison and Carlthon Monson of Albany.
Parks, Teddrick Jarmall, son, was born February 12 to Jerra McDonald and Teddrick Parks Sr. of Albany.
Pierce-Burton, Princeton Jacoby, son, was born February 14 to Jamee Pierce and Perry Burton III of Albany.
Reaves, Amiri Anquan, son, was born February 17 to Ashley Reaves of Valdosta.
Redding, Madison Kurtina (daughter) and Mason Karter (son), twins, were born February 13 to Sherena Redding of Cordele.
Ross, Chance Ali, son, was born February 15 to Antanesha Mincey and Darrius Ross of Edison.
Smith, Grayson Khalil, son, was born February 18 to Dzyre Bush and Cedric Smith of Albany.
Spencer, Dane Joseph, son, was born February 17 to Hannah Spencer and Damian Spencer of Leesburg.
Toles, Ky’Mir Marcel, son, was born February 10 to Jameka Jones of Thomasville.
Washington, Aaron Scott, son, was born February 12 to Brianna Denton and Anthony Washington of Worth County.
Wimbush, Kaylin Deasla, daughter, was born February 15 to K’neciana Roberts and Jaylin Wimbush of Albany.
