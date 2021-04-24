Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany from April 1-17, 2021:
Bastakoti, Riyana, daughter, was born April 14 to Rupika Shrestha and Nutaneshwar Bastakoti of Albany.
Bolin, Tanner Lonas, son, was born April 8 to Sheila Mathis and Zachary Bolin of Vada.
Bradley, Dorian Rashad, son, was born April 17 to Dianna Bradley of Albany.
Brookins, Sai’yona Sakarii, daughter, was born April 6 to Shqukiesha Brookins of Albany.
Butler, Zoey Corlise, daughter, was born April 9 to Veneisha Butler of Albany.
Campbell, Aria Gianna, daughter, was born April 17 to Shaniyah Polk and Ty’Rel Campbell of Albany.
Chandler, Dazmon Terrell Jr., son, was born April 3 to Shae’delexis Young and Dazmon Chandler Sr. of Thomasville.
Childs, Kaden Blake, son, was born April 7 to Shuntae Walker and Jordan Childs of Albany.
Crapp, Kenslei Travnna, daughter, was born April 15 to Kenyetta Wells and Trayvon Crapp of Albany.
Curles, Walter Leon, son, was born April 1 to Elizabeth Curles and Adam Curles of Meigs.
Daughtry, Baylee Anniston, daughter, was born April 6 to Jennifer Daughtry and Clinton Daughtry of Sale City.
Davis, Ta’Syon Jukai, son, was born April 13 to Nykeria Henry and Terrance Davis of Albany.
Edwards, Dakota Pearson, son, was born April 7 to Zoe Reddell and Stetson Edwards of Albany.
Ellington, Amber Camille, daughter, was born April 5 to Ashanti Smith and Hugh Ellington of Eufaula, Ala.
Fallin, Hazel River, daughter, was born April 7 to Isabella Fallin and Dyllin Fallin of Leesburg.
Flegel, Charlie Francis, son, was born April 1 to Angela Flegel and Matthew Flegel of Americus.
Floyd, Bryce Patrick, son, was born April 4 to Brittany Floyd and Brandon Floyd Sr. of Leesburg.
Glass, Armani Kai, son, was born April 15 to Autumn Glass of Baconton.
Glass, Laylin Rose, daughter, was born April 2 to Laura Diveley and Gavin Glass of Palm Springs, Calif.
Grant, Caden Jayce, son, was born April 16 to Quatania Grant and Cary Grant of Albany.
Green, Markell Avery, son, was born April 8 to Raven Simmons and Mack Green Jr. of Albany.
Harp, Novah Jade, daughter, was born April 17 to Samantha Carnes and Barry Harp Jr. of Albany.
Hathcher, Bennett Everett, son, was born April 9 to Jessica Hatcher and Michael Hatcher of Albany.
Hawkins, Ja’Zarah Denise, daughter, was born April 8 to Shacora Jones and Frederick Hawkins II of Albany.
Haywood, Iyanna Kevaye, daughter, was born April 6 to Utorria Jones and Christopher Haywood Jr. of Camilla.
Heard, Addie James, daughter, was born April 8 to Anna Heard and Jeffery Heard of Leary.
Hill, Ezaryah Jaylin, son, was born April 1 to Nykale Wood of Albany.
Hunter, Luna Michelle, daughter, was born April 8 to Samantha Shead and Raymond Hunter of Albany.
Hutchins, Hue Laia, daughter, was born April 1 to Shanney Hutchins and Hugh Hutchins Jr. of Leesburg.
Iquina, Jaerielle Amarah, daughter, was born April 16 to Giomariella Iquina of Albany.
Jones, Daylen Tremell, son, was born April 16 to Naetoria Snells and Dexter Jones of Albany.
Lent, Bryden Jon, son, was born April 8 to Lisa Grigg and Robert Lent of Leesburg.
Little, LeKeon Jamar Jr., son, was born April 2 to Whitney Little and LeKeon Little Sr. of Albany.
Luttrell, Atreus Otto, son, was born April 3 to Marley Luttrell and Daulton Luttrell of Albany.
Matthews, Jace Haze, son, was born April 1 to Mallory Maxwell and Jacob Matthews of Albany.
Morefield, Conner Lee, son, was born April 6 to Ashley Eulo and Richard Morefield of Albany.
Ofton, Nicholas Sentelle Jr., son, was born April 16 to Amy Watts and Nicholas Ofton Sr. of Clay County.
Pineda, Maria Guadalupe Cruz, daughter, was born April 15 to Elicia Pineda Carranza and Sergio Cruz of Baconton.
Rackley, Knox Lee, son, was born April 1 to Macie Rackley and Adam Rackley of Pelham.
Rivers, Antonio Ricardo, son, was born April 8 to Tanisha Rivers of Bainbridge.
Snyder, Samuel James, son, was born April 10 to Carlie Snyder and James Snyder of Gordon, Ala.
Toomer, Gabriel Demetric Jr., son, was born April 5 to Shanbrika Toomer and Gabriel Toomer Sr. of Dawson.
Tucker, Kamden Damian Kai, son, was born April 12 to Courtney Tucker and Kyrstin Tucker of Sylvester.
Velez, Saul Timothy, son, was born April 11 to Kellie Velez and Jena Velez of Albany.
Wesley, Dawson Tyler, son, was born April 12 to Troy Cook and John Wesley of Albany.
Williams, Ne’Vaeh Aamari Eunique, daughter, was born April 12 to Kimberly Blackshear and Corey Williams of Albany.
Womack, Stefan Jamal, son, was born April 9 to Yolanda Reed and Stefan Womack Sr. of Arlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.