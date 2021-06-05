Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital from April 9-May 28, 2021:
Akins, Magnolia Mable, daughter, was born May 12 to Lilee Akins and John Akins of Albany.
Alford, Kayden J’Quan, son, was born April 27 to Shalonda Alford of Albany.
Arnold, Jayce Dontrell, son, was born April 28 to Jamayia Arnold of Valdosta.
Baleskie, Charles Benjamin, son, was born May 26 to Sarah Baleskie and Scott Baleskie of Albany.
Barnes, Kyliee Anne Grace, daughter, was born May 26 to Kelsi Barnes of Tifton.
Blocker, Christy Kaylee, daughter, was born April 21 to Keyaundria Smith and Christopher Blocker of Albany.
Blythe, Jonathan Edward, son, was born May 2 to Rebecca Blythe and Benjamin Blythe of Leesburg.
Bowie, Emerson Michael, son, was born May 3 to Jaysah Peguero and Brice Bowie of Albany.
Brown, Denim Kole, son, was born May 10 to Tedderika Redding and D’evin Brown of Americus.
Butler, Alivea Marie, daughter, was born April 27 to Kimberly Baker and Austin Butler of Enigma.
Calcutt, Isaiah Knox, son, was born May 4 to Jocellyne Calcutt and Landon Calcutt of Americus.
Chancey, Colton Reid, son, was born May 5 to Kayla Pollock and Dennis Chancey Jr. of Cairo.
Clark, Trey Milan Asana, daughter, was born May 5 to Sinyea Sullins and Aderius Clark of Americus.
Covin, Aaliyah Janelle, daughter, was born April 29 to Diondrea Covin of Albany.
Cox, Silas Beau, son, was born April 27 to Kaym Cox and John Cox Jr. of Albany.
Cremeans, Luna Kyle, daughter, was born May 25 to Rebecca Suber and Christopher Cremeans of Smithville.
Cullen, Michael Jay, son, was born April 27 to Danielle Gooden and Michael Cullen of Albany.
Daniel, Braylon Daquan Amir, son, was born May 11 to Le’teesha Daniel of Albany.
Daniels, Lyric Deonia, daughter, was born May 23 to Tequila Daniels of Dawson.
Davis, Luna Jade, daughter, was born April 27 to Madison Davis of Leesburg.
Fowler, Devon Rashad Jr., son, was born May 24 to Tangleon Brown and Devon Fowler Sr. of Griffin.
Geiger, Royston Bo, son, was born April 19 to Chelsea Geiger and Robert Geiger III of Albany.
Gilbert, Jackson Kenneth, son, was born May 11 to Kemberly Gilbert and Adam Gilbert of Dawson.
Gordon, Mace Amir, son, was born May 27 to Sagarria Gordon of Cairo.
Griggs, JruUnnis Dashaun, son, was born May 4 to Karneshia Ofton and Daverian Griggs of Edison.
Hale, Adrian Shane, son, was born April 22 to Kaylyn Hale of Albany.
Hall, Kevin Frank Jr., son, was born May 26 to Kaneisha Kelley and Kevin Hall Sr. of Albany.
Hatcher, Bennett Everett, son, was born April 9 to Jessica Hatcher and Michael Hatcher of Albany.
Hawkins, Paris Chanel, daughter, was born April 27 to Porsha Toomer and Sharod Hawkins of Albany.
Hillard, Riggs Thomas, son, was born May 13 to Ann Hillard and Claire Hillard Jr of Albany.
Hobbs, Jermany Ariana, daughter, was born May 23 to Demech’e Sims and Kwasi Hobbs of Albany.
Hudson, Hunter Joseph, son, was born April 25 to Faith Hudson of Leesburg.
Hughes, Wendell Elijah Glen James, son, was born April 29 to Cristal Hiers and Michael Hughes of Tifton.
Hunter, Amelia Madilyn, daughter, was born April 28 to Alexis Hunter and Christopher Hunter of Leesburg.
Jackson, Ja’Quez Taray, son, was born May 10 to Jawaithian Johnson and Monquez Jackson Sr. of Albany.
Jackson, Nolan Luke, son, was born April 27 to Haley Hayes and Jawan Jackson of Albany.
James, Genesis King, son, was born May 11 to Jessica James and Warren James Jr. of Albany.
Johnson, Ella James, daughter, was born May 3 to Kristen Johnson and James Johnson of Newton.
Jones, Nolan Khamari, son, was born May 3 to Makayla Jones of Albany.
Keaton, LaiKlyn Grace, daughter, was born May 13 to Reketa Keaton of Bainbridge.
Keith, Ky’lonni Amoura Dior Wamaya, daughter, was born April 23 to Latyniqua Keith of Albany.
King, Kyng Jacob Kason, son, was born May 15 to Arica Ingram and Ricky King of Albany.
Koney-Williams, Syma Laelle Nau-Atwei, daughter, was born May 8 to Tankeyah Koney-Williams and Shebbie Williams III of Silver Spring, Md.
Kotter, Scarlett Kay, daughter, was born May 9 to Lindsey Kotter and Christopher Kotter of Albany.
Macey, Weston Gregory, son, was born May 26 to Mary Macey and Joshua Macey of Leesburg.
McCray, Ky’Zer Jeremiah, son, was born May 8 to Key’asia Walker and Timothy McCray of Albany.
Miller, Sincere Derrick and Yassir Amir, twin sons, was born Ayshia Webb and Brandon Miller Sr. of Arlington.
Mock, Olivia Rose, daughter, was born May 25 to Amanda McEntyre and Marion Mock III of Arlington.
Moncrief, Sterling Elizabeth, daughter, was born April 22 to Elizabeth Moncrief and William Moncrief of Albany.
Moye, Winter Lea’Mica, daughter, was born May 25 to Curtwana Moye and Michael Moye of Albany.
Patel, Layla Vic and Arya Vic, twin daughters, were born May 28 to Divya Patel and Tarang Patel of Americus.
Pittman, Roderick Davin III, son, was born May 13 to Adonna Johnson and Roderick Pittman Jr. of Albany.
Pressley, George Tate, son, was born April 24 to Alyson Pressley and Brett Pressley of Leesburg.
Rachals, Avery Leigh, daughter, was born April 19 to Pamela Dibbell and Chadwick Rachals of Leesburg.
Ragan, Victor Lee, son, was born April 24 to Kimberly Jordan and Jarryd Ragan of Thomasville.
Robinson, Yara Noelle (daughter), Stephen Josiah (son), Louren Gabrielle (daughter), triplets, were born May 6 to Nia Wilkerson and Stephen Robinson of Douglas.
Ross, Amias Pierre, son, was born May 28 to Amaya Ross of Edison.
Sangster, Parker Roy, son, was born April 29 to Amanda Sangster and Jonathan Sangster of Baconton.
Singley, Teddie Rose Lanier, daughter, was born April 27 to Brittney Singley and Vernan Singley of Vienna.
Slaughter, Aaron Romell, son, was born May 7 to Monesha Williams and Aarin Harden Slaughter of Shellman.
Wakefield, Samara Lanel, daughter, was born May 6 to Candera King-Wakefield and Steddrick Wakefield of Albany.
Walker, Royal Anna-Marie, daughter, was born May 28 to Deandrea Walker of Albany.
Weakland, Joseph Roy IV, son, was born April 26 to Kristy Weakland and Jason Weakland of Doerun.
Williams, Amelia Gail, daughter, was born April 26 to Patricia Henderson and Christopher Williams of Sylvester.
Williams, Chayne Reece, was born April 26 to Chassidy Williams and Matthew Williams III of Leesburg.
Williams, Josiah James, son, was born April 24 to Quiateesha Jones and James Williams III of Albany.
Williams, Ki’Ari Da’Moni, son, was born May 16 to Kari Smith and Tevin Williams of Albany.
Williams, Maloni’ Grace, daughter, was born April 24 to Tamaria Johnson and Michael Williams of Valdosta.
Williams, Murphy Pearl, daughter, was born April 29 to Raegan Curles and Barry Williams of Albany.
Williams, Zoe Marie, daughter, was born May 5 to Tequila Williams and Jerry Williams Jr. of Albany.
Wilson, Ja’Nyla Kehlani, daughter, was born May 10 to Jessica Wilson of Ashburn.
Wright, Legacy O’Ryan, son, was born May 12 to Cagina Wright and Curtis Lee Wright Jr. of Albany
