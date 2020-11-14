Albany -- The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced Bishop Clean Care as its 2020 Small Business of the Year and Open Arms as its 2020 Nonprofit of the Year.
“Successful small businesses are cornerstones of our community," Bárbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber, said in a news release. "They create jobs, they invest, they participate, they shape the business landscape and they add to the vibrancy of our quality of life. Our nonprofits likewise play a vital role by focusing resources and providing services to community needs without regard to profit.
"During a year in which small businesses and nonprofits have been especially tested, these two sectors continue to demonstrate their value, their impact and their resiliency, and we as an Albany area community are stronger because of them.”
Small businesses have big impact, Holmes said. For every $100 spent at a small, locally-owned business, $68 stay within the local economy. Those dollars help create jobs, support families, fund public sector service and programs, provide investment for neighborhood improvements and promote development in the community.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, two out of three net new jobs are created by small businesses, substantiating why small businesses have long been hailed as the backbone of the American free enterprise system, and why the commercial fortitude of communities is often judged by the ability of their small businesses to thrive. In Georgia, 99.6 percent of all businesses are small and employ 43.1 percent of the private sector work force, or 1.7 million people. Statewide, firms employing fewer than 20 people saw the greatest job gains, with annual net new job creation of 38,017.
Nationally, nonprofits employ 10 percent of the American work force and provide 5.5 percent of the nation's gross domestic product, Holmes said. They provide an avenue for people to dedicate their time, talents and treasure to making a difference. As the regional hub of commerce and service, Albany is home to many nonprofits, and every year new ones are established; they are a presence in the area’s quality of life and economy.
“Each year we are humbled by the stories of sacrifice, success, impact and resiliency shared by our small businesses and our nonprofits,” Perry Revell, chairman of the Albany Area Chamber Board of Directors and senior vice president at AB&T, said. “You make us proud, and we appreciate all you do.”
Bishop Clean Care is a residential and commercial cleaning company that has been servicing the southwest Georgia community for more than 65 years. Services include cleaning of carpet, tile, rugs, and drapery, as well as mold removal and air duct cleaning.
Notable Fact: Ten days after quickly mobilizing their teams to provide emergency services to their customers in the wake of Hurricane Michael, Bishop Clean Care experienced a fire that resulted in the loss of their building. The business relaunched within 48 hours and resumed serving the community in the post-hurricane cleanup. Bishop Clean Care has been in business 68 years, has been an Albany Area Chamber member for 56 years and employs 108 people.
It is the mission of Open Arms to bring healing, hope and help to children, adults and their families in need of support, intervention and prevention as a result of child abuse in all its forms.
Notable Fact: In the past year alone, Open Arms has moved 206 people from homelessness and abusive homes into safe and stable housing. By providing services and housing, Open Arms helps decrease the community’s costs in caring for this population. Open Arms has operated for 29 years and has been a chamber member for six years.
The awards program is led by volunteers of the Albany Area Chamber’s Small Business Development & Membership Committee. All finalists for the small business and the nonprofit honors were featured in the latest edition of Biz, the Albany Area Chamber’s award-winning magazine.
