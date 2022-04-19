...HIGH .FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
Deerfield-Windsor School senior Braydon Armstrong recently received the Albany Elks Lodge No. 713 Most Valuable Student award.
ALBANY — Caroline Dougherty and Braydon Armstrong recently received the Albany Elks Lodge No. 713’s annual Most Valuable Student awards. The Albany students placed first in a recent local contest, and placed third and first, respectively, in Georgia Elks Association’s Southern District competition.
Braydon is a senior at Deerfield-Windsor School, while Caroline is a senior at Sherwood Christian Academy.
Lodge officials said in a news release that they “are very proud of both of these seniors, and we are looking forward to watching their progress in the coming years as they advance their education.”
