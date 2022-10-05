beat week.jpg

Members of the CAES Student Philanthropy Council gather outdoors with an "Ag Dawgs heart UGA" sign. The group is collecting donations during "Beat Week."

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS -- The CAES Student Philanthropy Council hopes to raise money to support students in need of financial assistance during this year's Beat Week, a fundraising competition with Auburn University that began on Monday.

Ahead of the University of Georgia and Auburn University going head-to-head on the football field on Saturday, the universities are competing off the field to raise money for their students during Beat Week through Saturday.

Amanda Budd is a writer with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

