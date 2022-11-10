This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend,
southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia
**Nicole's outer rainbands with tropical storm force wind gusts
entering the Florida Big Bend**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect
for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and
Coastal Wakulla
- A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect
for Coastal Franklin
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Dixie, Inland
Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla,
Irwin, Lafayette, Lanier, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Lowndes, Madison,
Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas,
Tift, Turner, and Worth
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 180 miles southeast of St Marks
- 28.2N 82.2W
- Storm Intensity 50 mph
- Movement West-northwest or 295 degrees at 16 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
**CONDITIONS DETERIORATING RAPIDLY AS TROPICAL STORM NICOLE MOVES
ACROSS THE TRI-STATE AREA TODAY AND TONIGHT**
The center of Tropical Storm Nicole is currently over west-central
Florida and will continue moving northwest, passing near the Nature
Coast late this afternoon and evening, then into the Florida Big Bend
and southwest Georgia tonight as it begins a northward turn. Nicole
will is expected to exit southwest Georgia Friday morning.
Tropical storm conditions are entering the Southeast Florida Big Bend,
including the adjacent coastal areas this morning. Tropical storm
conditions will continue spreading northward over the rest of the
Florida Big Bend and Southwest Georgia from late this morning into
this evening, where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect.
Dangerous storm surge is possible along the shorelines of Apalachee
Bay. Storm Surge Warnings remain in effect from the Ochlockonee River
to the mouth of the Suwannee River. Storm Surge Watches remain in
effect from Indian Pass to the Ochlockonee River. Normally dry land
near the shoreline could experience 3 to 5 feet of inundation,
especially east of the Ochlockonee River.
Storm total rainfall of 2 to 3 inches will be a concern for all areas
east of a line from Dothan to Apalachicola. A lack of recent rainfall
will allow the ground to absorb some of the heavy rain, however,
torrential rainfall over a short period of time leading to isolated
higher amounts could lead to isolated flash flooding.
Isolated tornadoes are possible east of the I-75 corridor in south
Georgia.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and
southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are
shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* SURGE:
Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts from the Ochlockonee River to the mouth of the Suwannee
River. Potential impacts in this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts along the shore of Franklin County.
Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend,
southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible
significant impacts east of a line from Dothan to Apalachicola.
Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches
overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across the Florida Panhandle and portions of Southeastern
Alabama.
* TORNADOES:
Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts
east of the I-75 corridor of Southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts
include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
Elsewhere across the eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend,
southeastern Alabama, and southwestern Georgia west of I-75, little
to no impact is anticipated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind,
falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move,
relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help
keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders.
Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all
clear to return.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible.
Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges
will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather
forecast before departing and drive with caution.
Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles
can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide
poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly
ventilated area.
Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and
hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge
zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find
yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed
evacuation orders issued by the local authorities.
If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter
quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not
prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter
options.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of
strong winds or flooding.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Tallahassee FL around 4 PM ET, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Albany
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39
to 57 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
force.
- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be
completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind
damage.
- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown
over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within
urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally
higher amounts
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for
moderate flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues
are possible.
- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take
action may result in serious injury or loss of life.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations
and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with
swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places,
especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams,
creeks, and ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken
foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas
of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and
poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on
moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow.
Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge
closures.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms
with gusty winds may still occur.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect
against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest
tornado situation.
- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee
- https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee
- Information from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency
- https://ready.ga.gov
- Information from Dougherty County Emergency Management
- https://www.facebook.com/DoCoEMA
The city of Dawson in southwest Georgia joins the cities of Cairo, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer as Rural Zones.
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to individuals creating jobs and making qualifying investments within historic downtown areas that have been designated as Rural Zones. Each designation lasts for five years, and activities to begin earning tax credits within these seven new Rural Zones begins Jan. 1. Communities are encouraged to develop strategies and share information about the benefits to businesses and investors.
The program includes the following Georgia state income tax incentives which are utilized for job-creation activities, investment in downtown properties, and renovation of properties. The credits can be layered, but none is available without the job creation element being present.
The Job Tax Credit is equivalent to $2,000 per year for each new full-time equivalent job for up to five years. The Investment Credit is equivalent to 25% of the purchase price of a property within the designated Rural Zone (not to exceed $125,000). The Rehabilitation Credit is equivalent to 30% of the qualified rehabilitation costs of a building located within a designated Rural Zone (not to exceed $150,000).
Applications for Rural Zones are available each year. For more information, visit dca.ga.gov.
