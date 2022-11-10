#5. Terrell County

The city of Dawson in southwest Georgia joins the cities of Cairo, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer as Rural Zones.

ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to individuals creating jobs and making qualifying investments within historic downtown areas that have been designated as Rural Zones. Each designation lasts for five years, and activities to begin earning tax credits within these seven new Rural Zones begins Jan. 1. Communities are encouraged to develop strategies and share information about the benefits to businesses and investors.

