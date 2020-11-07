MOULTRIE – The Calico Holiday Arts and Crafts Show will be held here Nov. 14 and 15. Located just 4 miles southeast of Highway 319 on Highway 133, the annual show offers fine arts, handmade crafts, and hand-decorated items as well as a wide selection of mouth-watering food and refreshments.
People who are looking to add holiday cheer to their home or yard, add a new piece of jewelry to their wardrobe, or add to their collection of art can find what they are looking for at the Calico Arts and Crafts Holiday Show. Shoppers from throughout the region are invited to check out a variety of artisans and craftsmen offering unique, handmade crafts. Located in Moultrie, this one-stop shopping extravaganza allows bargain-hunters the opportunity to shop just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Featuring some of the finest crafters in the business, the show hosts exceptional quality ensured through a jury process.
The Calico Arts and Crafts Holiday Show is an anticipated shopping event for those looking for home and garden décor to blown glass and antiques to whimsical painted children’s furniture and accessories .. all together in one location. Visitors can find holiday children’s clothing, hand-painted ornaments, decorative yard signage and other holiday decorations. Visitors can pick out a favorite birdhouse, stocking, or favorite treat to enjoy with their family. Food vendors will offer a wide variety of choices, which means you won’t leave hungry.
Due to current health recommendations, visitors are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the buildings and while communicating with other visitors and vendors. The show site has been enhanced to include hand-sanitizing and hand-washing stations, increased space between vendors, and a larger food court. Vendors will have greater amounts of inventory so that no matter when visitors arrive, a large selection of products will be available.
The Calico Holiday Arts and Crafts Show will be held on the 14th from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the 15th. Adult admission is $5, and children 10 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Parking is free. No pets are allowed. For more information, visit calicocrafts.com.
