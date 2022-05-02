Members of the Albany Debutante Class of 2021 include Bella Belusko, Katie Rose Boggus, Jayla Creamer, Julianna Franklin, Sarah Katherine Harris, Gentry Haygood, Jackie Houston, Laney Leach, Elizabeth Leveson, Lela Leveson, Cece Lukes, Camden Misamore, Makenzie Muliford, McCall Nicholson, McClellan Rice, Elizabeth Rigsby, Amelia Snipes, Anne Catherine Sternenberg, Haley Walden (class president), Kate Walsh, Kate Williams (class project chairman), Aliza Youmans. Also pictured in center is Lily Pad Executive Director Mary Martinez.
ALBANY -- The Charity League of Albany Debutante Class of 2021 presented a check for $14,000 to the Lily Pad Sane Center recently.
During the past year, the class raised money by selling tickets for a lottery ticket basket raffle and by hosting a Dining with Debutantes event. Participating restaurants for Dining with Debutantes were Surcheros, Loco's, Eggs Up Grill, Austin's, Stewbos, Juice Box and El Vaquero.
The debutante class also raised $1,100 for the Lily Pad Adopt a Family program at Christmas.
The Lily Pad SANE Center is an umbrella organization that houses the Firefly House Children’s Advocacy Center, the Boren Center for Sexual Violence, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program, Parents Accessing Visitation and Education Services (PAVES), and System of Care Dougherty.
