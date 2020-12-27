Jesus often concluded a lesson by crying out, “He who has ears to hear, let him hear!” (Mat. 11:15; 13:9, 43). Also, in the letters to the churches of Asia, Jesus concludes each with a similar saying, “He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.” (Rev. 2:7, 11, 17, 29; 3:6, 13, 22) This should call attention to what was said and make sure people were listening. (Mark 4:23-24) It appears that Jesus faced a problem we face today. Many people don’t listen. You may want to ask yourself, “How well do I listen?”
The Bible tells us of three types of listeners. There are those who are dull of hearing. Jesus pointed out what Isaiah also prophesied, “For the heart of this people has become dull …” (Mat. 13:13-15) The writer of Hebrews also accused those receiving his letter of the same. (Heb. 5:11) Paul described those with “itching ears,” (2 Tim. 4:3-4) those who deliberately turn their ears from the truth and listen to only what pleases them. As a result, they do not listen to healthy teaching. In contrast, there are those who hear with an honest and good heart, (Luke 8:15) much like the Bereans who received the word with eagerness. (Acts 17:11) They are great examples of how we should listen.
Good listening is essential to our growth and walk with Christ. We are blessed for truly listening and hearing the word. (Mat. 13:16-17) We are blessed to hear many of the things that those faithful of the Old Testament were not able to hear — things pertaining to wonderful blessings that are now available in Christ. (Eph. 1:3)
Being a good listener is essential to our faith, for “faith comes by hearing …” (Rom. 10:17) Our salvation depends on that very thing. (Rom. 1:16-17; John 20:30-31)
In the parable of the sower, the only soil that bore fruit was the soil that “hears with an honest and good heart.” (Luke 8:15) It is essential to our ability to bear good fruit. It will continue to do so “since the day you heard it,” (Col. 1:6) if you continue in those things that you heard. Only by listening well can we “understand” God’s grace and be motivated to bear fruit to His glory. It is essential to preventing apostasy. There is a real danger of drifting by neglecting “so great a salvation.” (Heb. 2:1-3).
The only solution is to “give the more earnest heed to the things we have heard.” Poor listening is often the first step to slipping. Proper listening is also essential to avoiding judgement. (Mat. 10:14-15)
Do not “become a forgetful hearer but an effectual doer” of the word. (Jam. 1:25) Your eternal reward will depend on your ability to listen, hear and put into action the word of power. “In humility receive the word implanted, which is able to save your souls.” (Jam. 1:21)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.